Garmin Connect Fitness 2021: smartwatches tell us that …

From the report Garmin Connect Fitness 2021, Garmin itself, thanks to data from millions of smartwatch owners, is able to provide us with an accurate “snapshot” of the main activities carried out by users during 2021.

Whether it’s training in nature, at home, on the yoga mat or on the road, Garmin users have spiked the amount of data collected by the Garmin Connect app, recording unprecedented numbers.

“In the face of continuing limitations and the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, Garmin users have experienced a record number of fitness-related activities in 2021,” said Joe Schrick, Garmin’s Vice President of Fitness. devoted to the performance of our users, and the data shows that not even a global pandemic can thwart their relentless desire for “Beat Yesterday” ».

Year after year, the number of indoor workouts recorded by Garmin users has doubled compared to outdoor ones.

Indoor fitness sessions increased 20.54% in 2021 compared to 2020, with Pilates and yoga among the preferred disciplines.

Wellness-related activities have also seen strong growth, with a massive increase in breathing sessions.

Training carried out in nature also increased, to be exact by 9.52%. Among them, is the gravel bike which saw the largest increase, followed by winter sports.

In the picture the Basso Palta II, here our test

Below is an overview of the percentage increase, year over year, of our customers’ favorite businesses:

– Pilates: 108.30%

– Breathing: 82.76%

– Gravel bike: 49.55%

– Yoga: 45.55%

– Winter sports: 39.16%

– Walking: 37.13%

– Golf: 28.35%

– Swimming: 22.48%

– Hiking: 19.57%

– Trail running: 11.58%

In every corner of the globe there are Garmin users who push their performance beyond the limits.

The one told by Connect is therefore a story that goes beyond geographical borders and, at the same time, offers interesting regional insights:

– In South America activities related to breathing increased by 125.41%, dirt running by 87.51% and trail running by 37.6%

– In Western Europe The cycling race was the protagonist: the gravel rides increased by 59.86% and those on trails by 14.52%. Yoga also performed well, with an increase of 65.57%.

– The countries of Eastern Europe they recorded an 85.02% increase in yoga activities and 66.13% in gravel outings.

– North America yoga increased by 34.39% and gravel rides by 28.54%.

– Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa recorded growth of 217.11% in pilates, 57.53% in gravel rides and 44.96% in swimming.

– In Central America outings in gravel grew by 54.49%, swimming by 43.98%.

Garmin products have revolutionized the lives of explorers, athletes and outdoor enthusiasts around the world. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes that every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to do better than yesterday.

Here all our articles regarding Garmin products

Below is the Garmin pedals test with power meter: Garmin Rally XC200.⬇️