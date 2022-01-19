Garmin Fenix ​​7 welcomes the touchscreen and LED flashlight for running in the dark

Garmin’s top-of-the-range multisport watch turns ten and reaches its seventh version. Fenix ​​7 brings the novelty of the touch screen to the series designed for athletes and physical activity professionals, alongside the five physical buttons. Also new is the Stamina function and the Multi-Band GPS for the more advanced version of the watch.

22 models of Fenix ​​7



Overall, also considering the measurements of the case, there are 22 models belonging to the Fenix ​​7 series. The S version measures 42 mm, then there are the 47 mm and 51 mm of the X version.

Also revised the design introducing Button Guard protectors of the buttons with metal reinforced buttresses, so that it is easier to identify the Start / Stop button even with gloves. The restyling is completed with the extension of the bezel, which now also covers the lugs and offers more protection.

Maps from all over the world and 6 days autonomy in GPS



Of course it is a map clock that can hold maps of all over the world and that in the top of the range version with 32 GB, Fenix ​​7 Sapphire Titanium with sapphire glass, are preloaded. All other versions have 16 GB and, in all cases, the maps can be downloaded for free and transferred via Wi-Fi, so without the need to connect the watch to the PC.

Improved energy uptake by Solar models which Garmin claims increased by 200% in smartwatch mode. For the Fenix ​​7X models Solar Power Glass and Solar Power Sapphire are declared periods between recharges up to 5 weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 6 days in GPS mode.

A flashlight on the chest to see and be seen



Another novelty of the Fenix ​​7 is the introduction of the multi-LED flashlight integrated in the case in the 12 o’clock position. During races in the dark or in poor visibility conditions, a red light, which can also be activated in strobe mode as an emergency call signal or white with adjustable flow, will illuminate the road to allow greater visibility and above all to be seen.

In addition, by enabling the running mode, the light will follow the cadence of the runner, alternating white and red with each swing of the arm. When the arm is facing forward the white LED will light up, when it is backwards, over the back, it will switch to the red LED.

Stamina says performance to expect in real time



The Fenix ​​7 adopt the new fourth generation heart rate sensor, with circular thickness around the sensors to avoid light ingress, such as that of the sun.

Also introduced the new Realt-Time Stamina function that allows athletes to monitor and know energy levels during running sessions or cycling activities. It is to be interpreted as the energy consumption shown on the dashboard of a car which increases with the pressure on the accelerator pedal and decreases if the pace is slower. Stamina is holistically calculated from all the data collected by the sensors and takes into account, among other information, sleep quality, stress level and VO2Max.

The new Visual Race Predictor feature combines race history and overall fitness information to deliver estimates and projections on competition times and insights on the progress of training.

Recovery Time Advisor now analyzes various parameters such as training intensity and load, status, stress, heart rate variability, daily activity and sleep quality to estimate the number of hours of rest needed for recovery first start a new training session.

GPS even more accurate



The Fenix ​​7 Sapphire Titanium model can take advantage of the Multi-Band technology for GPS which also receives the L5 frequency and guarantees greater accuracy in conditions of poor sky visibility and minimizes positioning errors due to orography or topography. The displayed path will therefore be much more precise and aligned with the maps.

Up Ahead function

For trail runners there is the Up Ahead function which, visible on the watch display, shows theand exact locations of rescue stations, trails, turns, refreshments and POIs. Performance metrics including distance and remaining ascent are also available for user-defined checkpoints, with a summary of the last split time and optional rest recommendations.

All Garmin Fenix ​​models, therefore 7S, 7 and 7X, in the standard version (non-solar), Solar and Sapphire Solar Edition, are already on sale with prices starting from 699.99 euros.