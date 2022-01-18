GARMIN FENIX 7 solar review. OPTIMAL! But … (I wanted the speaker) – Andrea Galeazzi

The Fenix ​​6 pro solar has been on my wrist for almost 1 year. Now it will be replaced by this 7 which improves its autonomy and sensors while maintaining all the excellent qualities that make me love it. Too bad that, after inserting the loudspeaker to answer calls and activate voice assistants on Venu 2 Plus, it is not here. But from the point of view of monitoring sporting activities and cartographic navigation for hiking, nothing can be said about it!

Construction, Display and Hardware

This Fenix ​​7 comes in 3 sizes: S that is 42mm, 47 and “X” in the variant from 51 millimeters with LED flashlight integrated. The materials are fiber-reinforced plastic for the case, and steel or titanium for bezel and case back. Glass can be Gorilla Glass or sapphire.

The display is always trans-reflective backlit, therefore excellent for use outdoors in all conditions of sunlight, even the most direct. Indeed, given the functioning of this technology I would say that the more light beats above the display, the more it stands out. As we said before, its novelty is that now it is a touchscreen display, which allows the choice of use through the new interface redesigned for use with the fingers or through the usual 5 buttons, which cannot be missing for use with the gloves.

Many of you will already know that the sensors I have always liked the Fenix ​​6, to the point of often using it as a reference point in the tests of other watches, so now I could not miss the comparison with that of the Fenix ​​7. The verdict is that, as in the case of Venu 2 plus, that already mounts these new sensors, the real difference is not so much in the value itself but in the measurement update rate and in his ability to timely track changes in heart rate during physical activity. This aspect is what has improved the most and what I find important. He too obviously has the sensors of compass, barometer, altitude And temperature, too bad for this lack of speaker and microphone!

Regarding the detections, one of the features that I most appreciated is the Real-Time Stamina, which tells you how much you still have, how much you can go on with your training. All this in real time, based on the effort of that moment.

There battery of the solar version under test convinces, it lasts almost double compared to 6, that is 12-14 days with everything on, including SPO2, 18/20 days with SPO2 only at night or 2% of hourly consumption under GPS. The Solar Panel it promises 25% more autonomy and in my opinion it actually helps a lot, much more than it did on the Fenix ​​6, where it was practically halved in size.

Software and Application

The software compared to Fenix ​​6 it was redesigned to adjust to the possibility of touchscreen interaction and to be as responsive and fluid as possible.

The application it is the one we know, graphically a little old but really rich in information. It allows you to view the reports of each registered activity, with an attached GPS map if we talk about outdoor, and from here I realized the great accuracy of the GPS. I like the new visualization of the stamina graph, which can be superimposed with other graphs, such as altitude, heart rate, speed, to realize which are those moments that are more wasteful from the point of view of energy.

Conclusions and Price

There are so many versions, there are 42, 47 and 51mm, there is with gorilla glass or sapphire glass (practically scratchproof) and there is both Solar and sapphire glass versions. How much? The price of the basic version is 699 euros, the solar costa 799 euros and for the solar plus sapphire glass it takes an additional 100 euros, arriving at 899. For me and for my needs, i.e. autonomy, the ability to respond to messages (albeit with pre-set responses), to view the most important messages and monitor health and physical activity, this is the watch I think is the best, so after a year of Fenix ​​6 , you will surely see it on my wrist!