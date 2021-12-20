Garmin focuses strongly on smartwatches: all the news from CES, with a great return

The new year is approaching and will start immediately on the right foot thanks to the news that CES in Las Vegas, one of the most important technology fairs of all, will reserve for us. Garmin is preparing for the best, and now we can have a preview of what’s new that will present.

Garmin Epix Gen 2

This is the successor of the model presented 7 years ago, the first with integrated GPS module. This new Epix will have the housing in reinforced polycarbonate with fiberglass e 316L stainless steel, which should be waterproof to a depth of 100 meters. The display will be larger, as you can see from the images collected below.

From the point of view of the sensors, there will also be the one for the detection of heart rate and of oxygen saturation in the blood. There will be the classic physical activity tracking features, and from the images we also see one speaker in the side profile.