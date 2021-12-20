Garmin focuses strongly on smartwatches: all the news from CES, with a great return
The new year is approaching and will start immediately on the right foot thanks to the news that CES in Las Vegas, one of the most important technology fairs of all, will reserve for us. Garmin is preparing for the best, and now we can have a preview of what’s new that will present.
Garmin Epix Gen 2
This is the successor of the model presented 7 years ago, the first with integrated GPS module. This new Epix will have the housing in reinforced polycarbonate with fiberglass e 316L stainless steel, which should be waterproof to a depth of 100 meters. The display will be larger, as you can see from the images collected below.
From the point of view of the sensors, there will also be the one for the detection of heart rate and of oxygen saturation in the blood. There will be the classic physical activity tracking features, and from the images we also see one speaker in the side profile.
Garmin Epix Gen 2 – Images
Garmin Fenix 7 series
In the new family there will be Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S And Garmin Fenix 7X. These devices will feature a wide choice of colors, classic features for tracking sports activities and, for some models, a Solar Panel for autonomous battery charging.
Garmin Fenix 7 – Pictures
Garmin Instinct 2S
The new ones Garmin Instinct 2S will be characterized by a e-ink display and therefore they should offer greater autonomy of the higher range models. The dimensions, as you can see from the images below, also look like more compact. The sensor for the detection of the heart rate and the form GPS. Among the tracking features we will also find sleep monitoring.
Garmin Instinct 2S – Images
Garmin Venu 2 Plus
It will be a carat of high end for the new Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This smartwatch will feature a OLED display, and from the images we see that there will also be an additional button compared to the predecessor, for which we still do not know the potential function.
Garmin Venu 2 Plus – Pictures
For all the devices just seen, the introductory price. We will certainly know more downstream of CES 2022, when Garmin will officially unveil its new smartwatches.