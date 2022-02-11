Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, armored smarwatch for sports: prices, models

In the world of running and outdoor sports, the competition is increasingly heated and behind the established brands (Garmin, Tom Tom, Suuntu, etc) companies from other consumer electronics sectors (Apple, Samsung, Huawei) are jostling and taking space. , Honor, Oppo, etc) in addition to emerging Chinese such as AmazFit. With Instict 2new smartwatch family, Garmin wants to look (also) outside its hunting reserve tradition, that of sport and running, where series like ome Forerunner or Fenix they are almost a de facto standard among professionals and regular amateurs. Instinct 2 is a multisport smartwatch that focuses on the look, on the ability to withstand impacts and difficult environments and also on the extreme battery lifewhich becomes almost unlimited in the versions Solar.
Garmin Instinct 2 models
The style of Garmin Instinct 2 winks at the younger audience, especially in colors such as Electric Lime, Poppy and Neo-Tropic. Through the Garmin portal “Your Watch, Your Way ”can be created further 240 different design combinations, thanks to the variety of cases and straps. Apart from customizations, Garmin’s Instinct 2 series features a fairly slim profile and two case sizes: a traditional 45 mm and a version Instinct 2S 40 mmdesigned mainly but not only for a female audience (here it is below).
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, features
The standard version is also available in the version Solar: thanks to the recharge with the light the autonomy is (almost) infinite. There are also three special editions:
- surf: for water sports such as surfing, windsurfing and kiteboarding; in addition to a tide widget, it allows constant updates on sea conditions, with the possibility of tracking, recording and reliving the performances at any time thanks to the compatibility with the Surfline Sessions app.
- Tactical: designed for activities such as paintball and orienteering (but also for real paramilitaries), the Instinct 2 Solar – Tactical Edition adds specific features for the Army world, such as Kill Switch, Stealth mode, compatibility with night goggles, dual position coordinates and Jumpmaster function for parachute jump. Available in Coyote Tan or Black versions.
- Camo: with Graphite and Mist Camo motifs.
Garmin Instinct 2, the screen
The maximum battery life, up to 28 days, for the non-Solar version, is also linked to the choice of the display: it is not in color, it is not touch, but it is made this way precisely because it must be easy to read in any environment and situation, and because in this way it is pushed at the most on the autonomy front. The screen is protected by chemically strengthened glass and Garmin Instinct 2 respects it military standard 810guarantee of thermal and shock resistance, and is classified up to 100 meters of immersion in water.
Garmin Instinct 2 how it works
The smart part series of Instinct 2 is linked to compatibility with Garmin Connect IQ, Garmin’s platform that offers further customization thanks to free downloads of apps, widgets, watchfaces, data fields, as well as access to features related to health and wellness monitoring such as hydration analysis. Instinct’s abilities overlap (“Up to about 90%“, A spokesman for the US company told us) with those of top-of-the-range sport watches with the Fenix: sports apps are preloaded for many sports, from street running to trail running, from indoor swimming to open water swimming, but also skiing and snowboarding. Associated with the Garmin Connect Mobile app, it is able to detect accidental falls and send GPS coordinates to your emergency contacts. On the fitness front, there are all the tools for sleep monitoring and key health analysis, such as Body Battery, Stress Level Analysis and Heart Rate. But also VO2 Max, Fitness Age, recovery times, HIIT workouts and recommended daily workouts.
On the smart front, there is no lack Garmin Paythe company’s solution for contactless payments.
Garmin Instinct Solar price
Garmin Instinct 2 and Garmin Instinct 2S are available for a suggested price of 349.99 euros. At 100 euros more (449.99 euros) in the list there are the Solar versions. Personalization via Your Watch, Your Way for Instinct 2 will be available soon. Solar versions
Garmin Instinct 2 can be purchased here.
The Solar model, on the other hand, can be purchased here.
The Tactical version can be bought here.
Finally, if you want to save and settle for the previous generation, Garmin Instinct 1 can be purchased here.
To know more:
To receive all the updates on offers, our tests and guides, subscribe to the newsletter of La Scelta Giusta.