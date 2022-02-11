Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, armored smarwatch for sports: prices, models

The standard version is also available in the version Solar: thanks to the recharge with the light the autonomy is (almost) infinite. There are also three special editions:

Tactical : designed for activities such as paintball and orienteering (but also for real paramilitaries), the Instinct 2 Solar – Tactical Edition adds specific features for the Army world, such as Kill Switch, Stealth mode, compatibility with night goggles, dual position coordinates and Jumpmaster function for parachute jump. Available in Coyote Tan or Black versions.

Camo: with Graphite and Mist Camo motifs.

Garmin Instinct 2, the screen

The maximum battery life, up to 28 days, for the non-Solar version, is also linked to the choice of the display: it is not in color, it is not touch, but it is made this way precisely because it must be easy to read in any environment and situation, and because in this way it is pushed at the most on the autonomy front. The screen is protected by chemically strengthened glass and Garmin Instinct 2 respects it military standard 810guarantee of thermal and shock resistance, and is classified up to 100 meters of immersion in water.