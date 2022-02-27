Garmin sports smartwatch at a scandal price in Worten

This Garmin watch has 15 sports modes different preloaded that are capable of recording all the data of each physical activity that we carry out. But in addition, it is one of the models that allows us to create our own exercises or download training created specifically for us through the application GarminConnect.

The truth is that it is a very complete model which, of course, does not lack integrated GPS . And it is one of the details that cannot be missing in any watch if we are going to use it for sports. In this way, we will be able to consult the information of our training in real time without having to carry the mobile with us.

For those who are concerned about having certain aspects of their health under control or those who seek to achieve the best possible performance, it incorporates a heart rate sensor and is a watch capable of measuring blood oxygen saturation. Additionally, it can also measure our stress level or monitor sleep so that we can know our quality of rest.

It is a model with full color touch screen that allows you to see a lot of information at a glance and that also has side slip. With the simple fact of sliding your finger on the opposite side of the button, we can change options without having to touch the screen.

And if this watch allows you to go out to train without having to carry your mobile, it also gives you the option of going shopping without your wallet. And it is that this Garmin Vivoactive 3 watch is a model with NFC technology and compatible with Garmin Pay. In other words, we can pay for our purchases with the watch itself as if we were carrying the card with us.

On the other hand, it is important to know that it has a large-capacity battery that is capable of giving it an autonomy of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours of continuous use in GPS mode.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 watch flash offer

The recommended sale price for this very complete Garmin watch is 268.79 euros at Fnac, but now it is possible to buy it at a reduced price. €223.99. This is a Flash offer for a limited time, so hurry up if you don’t want to miss out.

The offer includes the cost of free shipping and a delivery time of approximately one week.