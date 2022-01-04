Garmin Venu 2 Plus and vvomove Official sports: fitness and style on the wrist | Prices

Garmin renews its range of smartwatch presenting Venu 2 Plus and vívomove Sport, models designed for sport and monitoring your physical health, as well as to stay connected. The first is the heir to Venu 2, a device presented last April together with the 2S variant (we tried it, HERE the review), the second goes to join the vívomove, vívomove HR and vívomove Style watches that the brand has launched on market in the past years.

GARMIN VENU 2 PLUS

Venu 2 Plus is a smartwatch designed for physical activity and to stay in touch through calls (can be done directly from the wrist) e messages, as well as to always have your own available voice assistant (via smartphone: Siri, Google Assistant, Bixby). Obviously the monitoring of sleep, heart rate, breathing, blood oxygenation levels, hydration, stress, body energy and physical activity (1,400 exercises to choose from, over 75 workouts): all data can be viewed via the 1.3-inch AMOLED display, while with Health Snapshot you have a short report to share with your doctor. The battery is able to offer autonomy up to 9 days.





The smartwatch automatically detects falls by sending an SOS to emergency contacts while LiveTrack is a function that allows the user to share their sporting activity with friends and family by providing them with the location. It is also possible to listen to the favorite music (up to 650 songs can be downloaded from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer), as well as the payment system Garmin Pay. It is compatible with iOS and Android, and can be customized to receive notifications of all kinds and to access one of the many apps available on the Connect IQ store.

case: 43mm: 43.60×43.60×12.60mm

weight: 51g

1.3 “touch screen 416×416 AMOLED, always-on optional

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

stainless steel ferrule

20mm silicone strap

autonomy: 9 days in smartwatch mode, GPS and music up to 8 hours, GPS up to 24 hours

waterproof: 5 ATM

24/7 heart rate, breathing, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, stress, sleep, hydration

GPS, Glonass, Galileo

Garmin Elevate

Bluetooth, ANT +, WiFi

Connect IQ

Smart Notification

music management

Garmin Pay

compatible with iOS and Android

support for Siri, Assistant, Bixby Venu 2 Plus is offered in three versions: slate-colored stainless steel bezel, black silicone case and strap

Silver colored stainless steel bezel with powder gray case and silicone strap

Light gold colored stainless steel bezel with ivory case and silicone strap The price is 449.99 euros.

GARMIN VVOMOVE SPORT

The hybrid smartwatch Garmin does not give up on aesthetics, while guaranteeing a series of features perfect for monitoring your activity and physical health. Also in this case, in fact, there are Body Battery, stress tracking, sleep, Pulse Ox and heartbeat.





It looks like a “normal” watch but it is not: a smart heart, with a hidden display that appears only when you need to access certain functions. And it’s touch, Moreover. It allows you to access apps for yoga, cycling and much more, and by connecting to a smartphone it can take advantage of the GPS to track distance and routes. If necessary, a localization help message can be sent automatically. battery with autonomy up to 5 days in smartwatch mode (6 days in watch mode)

smart notifications

Garmin Connect

compatible with Android and iOS

chemically strengthened glass

20mm silicone strap

case 40mm (40x40x11mm)

0.34 “x0.73” 72×154 pixel screen, OLED

Case weight 19 grams, 33.8g with strap

autonomy up to 5 days in smartwatch mode, 6 days as a watch

heart rate, breathing, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, stress, sleep, hydration

Bluetooth Smart connectivity, ANT +

Smart Notification Garmin vívomove Sport is offered in the following versions: mint-colored silicone case and strap with silver details

black silicone case and strap with slate gray details

cocoa-colored silicone case and strap with rose gold details

ivory-colored silicone case and strap with rose gold details The price is 179.99 euros.

Garmin vívomove Sport, Hybrid Smartwatch, 40mm Case, OLED Touchscreen and Hands, Cardio, SpO2, Connected GPS, 24/7 Monitoring, Notifications, Calendar, Emergency SMS (Black) Garmin vívomove Sport, Hybrid Smartwatch, 40mm Case, OLED Touchscreen and Hands, Cardio, SpO2, Connected GPS, 24/7 Monitoring, Notifications, Calendar, Emergency SMS (Black)

Garmin vívomove Sport, Hybrid Smartwatch, 40mm Case, OLED Touchscreen and Hands, Cardio, SpO2, Connected GPS, 24/7 Monitoring, Notifications, Calendar, Emergency SMS (White Cream) Garmin vívomove Sport, Hybrid Smartwatch, 40mm Case, OLED Touchscreen and Hands, Cardio, SpO2, Connected GPS, 24/7 Monitoring, Notifications, Calendar, Emergency SMS (White Cream)