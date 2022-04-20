Garmin vvosmart 5 official: fitness tracker with touch display at 149 euros

With the advances at the beginning of the month it was as if it were official, but now it really is, with a lot of price and availability: we are talking about vívosmart 5smartband that Garmin offers on the market (Italy included) at the price of 149 euros and which replaces the now dated vívosmart 4, announced in September 2018.

More than smartband it is good to define it fitness tracker: while retaining smart features such as receiving notifications or managing music directly from the wrist, the wearable device offers many tools to monitor your training and health, from continuous heartbeat to sleep quality, from stress in Pulse Ox up to battery level of your body.