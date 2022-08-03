Garnacho pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United youngster, Alejandro Garnacho, has paid tribute to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, via an Instagram post. He said it was a dream come true for him to play alongside the Portuguese.

Ronaldo, whose future is much discussed (via the Mirror), joined Manchester United squad training in the last week of July. The 37-year-old did not travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid on July 30 but started the friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford the following day.

Garnacho was also part of the starting XI, making it the Argentine’s first time to line up alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The 17-year-old felt privileged to be able to play alongside Manchester United’s No.7 and took to Instagram to share his happiness with the world.

Here is what his post says:

” Living the dream. 💭❤️@cristiano Idol…🐐👑”

Ronaldo was not in his best form in the 1-1 draw against Rayo, failing to even lodge a single shot on target before being snagged at half-time.

Garnacho, meanwhile, approached the game with great vigor and was voted Man of the Match for his brilliant performance. The teenager scored seven goals in the FA Youth Cup as Manchester United lifted the trophy last season.