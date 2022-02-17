Garnier and Ismael Cala in the same place to talk about well-being

Health is a term that has long been related to the body, however, the mind has been recognized as part of this general state that must be in harmony with everything else. Garnier has established its commitment to healthy living, which is defined as that set of activities and habits that make us feel good inside and out; so day after day this brand has worked to be a carrier of positive messages, not only for individual well-being, but also for the environment, seeking to make us all aware that what we consume is a projection of who we are.

A brand recognized for its naturalness, efficiency and sustainability, which is currently positioned in the market with animal cruelty-free products, made from natural extracts and seeks not only to offer the best results, but also to go hand in hand with style. of life that projects health. Today, Garnier has decided to join forces with one of the most recognized exponents in the Spanish-speaking world for his ability to motivate and show attention to mental well-being, such as Ismael Cala.

“Flow so as not to suffer” is the name of his most recent conference, which will seek to captivate the people of Caracas on February 19 at the Hotel Eurobuilding & Suites Caracas, inspiring them to fulfill their dreams through a method that comes from inner peace and happiness, externalizing a much fuller person who seeks to make a difference; a message that coincides very well with everything that the brand wants to project today.

Garnier Venezuela will accompany this event in a booth where anyone who comes can learn more about it, and not only about its products, but also about its values ​​and the message that they want to convey from formulas and packaging that care about internal and external health, as well as providing a grain of sand in the well-being of the planet, taking more and more steps towards sustainability.

In a quest to grow together with all its customers, this brand wants to participate in spaces where health is the main theme, and where growth is the engine for a life in which everything around us is at peace, not in vain. identify with the phrase: “We believe that healthy beauty has the power to create connections”, so Garnier She fights to raise her voice in favor of everything that brings happiness, not only for people, but also for everything around us.

With more than a century of experience and knowledge, this brand is a benchmark in the international cosmetics market, present in more than 120 countries; with a very clear mission to offer hair and skin care products that complement the entire concept of beauty, seeking to improve and advance in a world where we seek to be better every day.