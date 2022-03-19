Garofalo Health Care exceeds pre-Covid levels







Garofalo Health Care (Ghc) archives a solid 2021 with robust growth in revenues and profits. In detail, the turnover of the private hospital group listed on the Star in the 12 months amounted to € 283.7 million, an increase of 34.5% compared to 2020. On a like-for-like basis, ie excluding the contribution of the m & a operations carried out in 2020 and 2021, the revenue increase was 15%. The company also managed to surpass the pre-pandemic results: in 2019, revenues were equal to 222.5 million, and therefore the growth was more than 27%.

Adjusted EBITDA also grew, amounting to € 53.1 million, with an annual increase of 56% (+ 36.6% on a like-for-like basis). The margin was therefore 18.7%, up from 16.1% the previous year. In light of these results, the net profit of the group led by CEO Maria Laura Garofalo amounted to 18.8 million, marking an increase of around 60% compared to 11.8 in 2020. Finally, the net financial position it amounted to 142.2 million, with liquidity equal to 41.4.

As for the current year, in a context still characterized by the presence of Covid-19 in the national territory, Ghc believes it can continue its growth path on an organic basis, with revenues and adjusted EBITDA estimated to be higher than 2021, even at equal perimeter. The growth forecasts, the company announced in a note, “already include estimates of the higher costs associated with energy supplies, which it is assumed can be largely absorbed by budget increases”. The company also confirmed its strategic intention to grow externally through new m & a operations. At Piazza Affari, the stock rose by 5.2% to 4.47 euros per share. (All rights reserved)



