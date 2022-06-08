“Garra”: our review of Adam Sandler’s sports drama with the Spanish JuanchoHernángomez | Hustle | REVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

Loved and hated perhaps with the same magnitude, Adam Sandler never went unnoticed in Hollywood. He is accused of perpetrating a legacy of commercial films that have their main virtue in inconsequentiality. But more than that, to overcome himself every time Netflix -the streaming network that trusted him for a few years— approves a new project.

Despite this, and to be honest, not everything is absurd in the films starring this New York-born actor. The love sacrifice he makes for Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore), his girlfriend with amnesia in “As if for the first time”, is a romantic product capable of stealing your breath. We could say something similar when – much further back, in 1999 – he acts as the adoptive father of little Frankenstein (Julian McGrafth / Cole Sprouse) in the comedy “A Great Dad”. Finally, and perhaps in the most recent example of his unfolding capacity, in “Diamonds in the rough”, Sandler is able to play a gambling jeweler who gets into trouble because of his ambition.

Away from any idea of ​​ridicule or exaggeration is also “Garra” (“Hustle”), the new film that has just been released on Netflix. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, this nearly two-hour-long movie can fit right into the sports drama genre. Here we have the 55-year-old actor playing Stanley Sugerman, a basketball recruiter working for the Philadelphia 76ers team, one of the most iconic clubs in the NBA.

Only these first data shed some light on what is to come. We are talking about a fiction based on one of the most popular sports in the United States. Behind the project is not only Happy Madison – Sandler’s producer – but mainly Lebron James, the millionaire basketball player in activity. Thus, one can assume that behind the story of Bo Cruz (as the protagonist of the film is called, played by the Spanish basketball player Juancho Hernangómez) there is at least one idea with support.

Adam Sandler is Stanley Sugerman in “Claw” / Scott Yamano/Netflix

But let’s get to the point: What’s behind “Claw”? Although the plot shows how a humble 22-year-old Spanish bricklayer is picked up by an American talent scout after seeing him playing on any street in Mallorca, the truth is that this drama has as its main course the story of a guy who gave his life to the basketball industry (Stanley Sugarman), with all that that entails (setting aside personal time, eating poorly, neglecting his family) and who –because of his talent for finding unpolished jewels– thought he felt indispensable.

The problem is – and this is perhaps the greatest success of the film – that, except for the owners, we are all mere pieces of something much bigger. So when Stanley looks to Bo Cruz (Ben Foster) for the arrogant owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Bo Cruz turns him down, his world seems to come crashing down. “I’ve been in the league for 30 years and I feel like I’m nothing. I don’t exist, ”he says before the embrace of his understanding wife Teresa (Queen Latifah).

Juancho Hernangómez is a Spanish basketball player in real life. “Claw” marks his acting debut / Scott Yamano/Netflix

The idea of ​​“expendable” vs. “essential” is absolutely clear in the first knot of “Garra”. But there is more. Our protagonist recruits prospects of basketball players in different latitudes. He travels, sleeps badly, eats lousy and barely talks to his family by video call. Behind all this is his own dream: to be a team coach. If he succeeds or not, it is not appropriate to say so as not to ‘spoil’, however, the important thing here is to say that Jeremiah Zagar’s film is fundamentally the story of someone who loves what he does. Basketball is then, only the environment -or the backdrop- that accompanies us for 120 minutes.

Something that will not go unnoticed by fans of this sport is how well produced the film in question is. NBA is breathed from the shirts, to the locker rooms, through sports broadcasts and, of course, all supported by ‘cameos’ of great figures such as Dirk Nowitzky, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, among others. Special mention for the fine portrait of a city like Philadelphia that Zagar offers us. It is no surprise to say that we are facing one of the areas that most (and best) experience sport in the United States.

Perhaps that is why it will not surprise anyone that at one point Stanley and his ‘collected’ diamond in the rough pay a tribute to “Rocky”, the boxing saga that also had a reserved and brilliant athlete, supported by an absolutely convinced, perhaps even obsessed, of his ability in the game. Here then, the images of sweat, effort in the gym, words of encouragement, falling and getting up, always with motivating background music, will be the central theme for several minutes.

Juancho Hernangómez as Bo Cruz and Adam Sandler as her trainer in “Garra” / Scott Yamano/Netflix

Regarding the interpretation of Juancho Hernángomez as Bo Cruz, it should be said that, without a doubt, the fact that he is a professional basketball player facilitates a much more realistic interpretation, adding a new entry to the final balance of our analysis. Bo, the silence of him, the beads of sweat that fall down his forehead, and the (few) tears that fall from his eyes when sleep seems to come crashing down make us a believable mix. Perhaps here we should also mention the chemistry that Sandler and Hernángomez seem to have achieved on set. The first as an actor’s journey of successes and failures, and the second as a Hispanic representative of a sport that, although popular, has not yet become global as it happens with soccer.

“Garra” is a drama that fulfills its purpose of showing us how beyond the millions of dollars that surround a sports industry like basketball, people will always be in the middle. Athletes with their personality problems and their virtues on the field of play, but also recruiters, those who take credit for popularity if they discover a mega star, but -at the other extreme- if this is not finally achieves, they run the risk of ending up in the darkest anonymity.

CLAW/ NETFLIX Synopsis: When an unlucky basketball scout finds an exceptional player in Spain, he sets out to prove they can make it in the NBA. Original title: “Hustle” Duration: 118 minutes. Classification: 16 years Gender: Drama