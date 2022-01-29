Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts separate after three years together

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts they decided to go their separate ways. The couple recently had a baby but, after difficult months, they wanted to put a stop to the romance. As reported Peoplethe couple would have put a final stop to the relationship as early as a few weeks after dealing difficult months. “It is all very sad and they are doing their best to be co-parents. It was a very difficult choice“, A source told People. Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts started dating in 2019, after which they had their first son Rhodes in December 2020, in full pandemic. The actress, niece of Julia Roberts, had announced the new arrival in the family via social media only in January 2021, adding: “Thanks 2020 for doing something right“.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund separate

After Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have also ended their love story. The couple would face a complicated period, at the end of which he then chose to interrupt the romance. Just a few days ago, Emma Roberts had shared some shots of the first via Instagram Rhodes birthdaywhich he celebrated with a rodeo-themed party.

In the past, a source had told People how the new parents had coped the arrival of a baby in full pandemic. “Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than they both expected, but they are really doing their best. Garrett worked hard as Emma was recovering after giving birth. He made sure their home was stocked with things Emma liked and needed, to put her at ease.“.

Unfortunately something went wrong. At the moment neither of them has commented on the separation, but it is another news that has caught the attention of fans. Garrett Hedlund was arrested in a state of intoxication a few days after the announcement of the separation with the actress of Scream Queens. As he explains TMZ, the actor was arrested on Saturday night in Tennessee, precisely in Fraklin, and a $ 2,100 bail was set. Plus, as he reports Peopleformerly Garrett Hedlund was sued negligence, after causing an alleged frontal collision with another car as he fell asleep while driving. The incident happened in Los Angeles in January 2020.

