Garrett Hedlund arrested for drunkenness (and was already on probation for a car accident while intoxicated) – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The 37-year-old actor was released after bail of around 1,850 euros, but will have to go to court in March. He recently ended the three-year relationship with his colleague Emma Roberts from which his son Rhodes was born

Harassing drunkenness: this is the accusation that on Saturday 22 January led to the arrest of Garrett Hedlund in Franklin County, Tennessee. As reported by the TMZ website, the 37-year-old plaintiff was released after paying a bail of just $ 2,100 (about 1,850 euros), because he was arrested for minor offenses, but he will still have to appear before a court next March.

The accident of 2020

And things may not go quite as smoothly there, as Hedlund has been given a three-year probation sentence since February 2020, for causing an accident while drunk driving (falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a Nissan they were traveling in). Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo) and this new infringement could therefore cost him the revocation of the order and end up in prison. Incidentally, just last week the two women involved in the accident two years ago sued the Tron: Legacy star for negligence, claiming to have sustained serious and permanent injuries from the collision between the two cars and demanding a damages and a jury trial. Not enough, not even a good period on a personal level for Hedlund who recently ended the story with his colleague Emma Roberts (daughter of Eric and granddaughter of Julia Roberts) after three years and a son, Rhodes, born in December 2020. They are trying to do their best to be able to be co-parents – an anonymous source told the “People” – but the situation is really complex and tough. For now, there have been no official comments from the actor’s spokespersons.