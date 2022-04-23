Sports

Gary Medel blames Reynaldo Rueda for not qualifying for Qatar 2022

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read

Chile feels a lot of anger for having been left out of the possibility of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, therefore, Gary Medellone of the referents of the Mapochi cast did not hesitate to throw darts at those guilty of the failure in the South American Qualifiers.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ecuador: Gabriel Cortez, arrested for alleged links with a criminal gang – International Soccer – Sports

21 mins ago

The 50 MDP for which the referee annulled the penalty in Puebla vs Necaxa

32 mins ago

Tuca Ferretti accepted that what he lived in FC Juárez is new in his career

44 mins ago

‘I am shocked and beaten’, the reaction of Carlos Alfaro Moreno, president of Barcelona SC for what happened with Gabriel Cortez | National Championship | Sports

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button