Gary Medel blames Reynaldo Rueda for not qualifying for Qatar 2022

Chile feels a lot of anger for having been left out of the possibility of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, therefore, Gary Medellone of the referents of the Mapochi cast did not hesitate to throw darts at those guilty of the failure in the South American Qualifiers.

In this sense, the “Pítbull” was launched against the processes that were in charge of the technical directors Reynaldo Rueda and Martín Lasarte. Likewise, he also blamed the National Association of Chilean Professional Football.

YOU CAN SEE: Peruvian Selection: What is known about the bidding process to dress the ‘Blanquirroja’?

“I do not know how to explain it. We had no game ideas, first of all. The technicians did not adapt to the players that were there. We didn’t know if we were pushing, we didn’t have a clear idea. We lost a lot of points at home. That in the end takes its toll on you,” he considered. Gary Medell on ESPN

“We played because we have good players and all that. Maybe you don’t have players to go out and press, so put the idea that we defend well and go on the counterattack, “added the footballer.

But this is not all, Medel He also targeted the directors of Chilean soccer.

“They have no project. They play the same ones that we have been playing for a long time. They have nothing on the project. We always told them. We told them to do things for the formation of minors, a nice complex and they never took us into account. We told the leaders, everyone. We gave it to them to understand and they never gave us a hand with that, ”he pointed out.

Chile has been left out of the last two World Cups, after having a generation of soccer players that allowed it to shine at the South American level and qualify for South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.