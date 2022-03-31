Gary Oldman and Nicole Kidman premiere their series in April

Madrid. A spy drama with Gary Oldman (“Slow horses”), a feminist anthology of Nicole Kidman (“Roar”), a review of Watergate with Julia Roberts and Senn Penn (“Gaslit”) or a metaphysical thriller by Elisabeth Moss (“The Luminous Ones”) are some of the most outstanding series that are released in the month of April.

“SLOW HORSES,” April 1 on APPLE TV+

Six-episode espionage drama starring Gary Oldman that adapts the first novel in Mick Herron’s “Slow Horses” series.

The series follows a team of British intelligence officers who work at an abandoned MI5 headquarters, Slough House, and have ended up there due to serious career mistakes. The cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke, among others.

“WE ARE SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE”, April 8 on MOVISTAR+

Comedy of six half-hour episodes created by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero and starring two acting veterans: Miguel Rellán, who repeats with the directors after the series “Vergüenza”, and Antonio Resines, who coincided with Fernández-Armero in the comedy “If I were rich” (2019).

In a dramatic comedy tone, the series talks about what it means to “get old” nowadays. Rafael Müller (Resines) is an acclaimed conductor who maintains a decades-long friendship with Rafael Jiménez (Rellán), an old rock glory, leader of the group Care with the dog, who refuses to hang up his guitar.

“TOKYO VICE,” April 8 on HBO MAX

Crime drama loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s (played by Ansel Elgort) non-fictional first-person account of the work of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, capturing their descent into the city’s underworld at the end of the 90s.

Ken Watanabe and Rinko Kikuchi also star in the series, which is created, written and produced by Tony Award winner JT Rogers (“Oslo”) and is executive produced by Michael Mann and directs the first episode.

“ROAR,” April 15 on APPLE TV+

“Roar” is an anthology that weaves together eight darkly humorous feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to topics such as gender roles, autonomy and identity.

With Nicole Kidman as executive producer and one of the protagonists – along with Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever or Alison Brie – the series is based on the book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern and has been created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (“GLOW”) . “THE DROPOUT RISE AND FALL OF ELIZABETH HOLMES,” April 20 on DISNEY+

The true story of one of the biggest frauds in Silicon Valley history. Amanda Seyfried brings to life Elizabeth Holmes, who in record time went from a young technology business hopeful to a billionaire and ultimately convicted of fraud.

Holmes claimed to have developed a machine capable of performing a series of medical tests with just a few drops of a patient’s blood, but his company, Theranos, collapsed following a Wall Street Journal investigation.

“GASLIT”, April 24 on STARZPLAY

As the 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal approaches, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this anthology series that uncovers a new perspective on the case that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency.

“Gaslit” centers on Martha Mitchell (Roberts), an Arkansas socialite and wife of Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell (Penn), who was the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate.

“THE CITY IS OURS”, April 26 on HBO MAX

David Simon (“The Wire”) returns to the police genre and the city of Baltimore in this six-episode miniseries created with George Pelecanos -co-writer of “The Wire”- and based on the book by ‘Baltimore Sun’ journalist Justin Fenton .

The plot recounts the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Weapons Tracking Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse they suffered in a city where the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrests were defended against. expense of actual police work.

“THE FIRST LADY”, April 28 on Movistar +

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star in this 10-episode drama that delves into the personal and political lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively, in its first season.

Created by Aaron Cooley, the direction will be in charge of the British Susanne Bier.

“THE LUMINOUS”, April 29 on APPLE TV +

Based on the Lauren Beukes novel “The Shining Ones,” this series produced by and starring Elisabeth Moss follows in the footsteps of Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality.

When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to his own case, he teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of his attacker.

The fifth season of the Spanish series “Elite” arrives on Neflix on April 8, 2022. Instagram photo

“ELITE” (S5), April 8 on Netflix

A new course begins at the Las Encinas institute. With more mature characters who are finally beginning to look inside themselves, the fifth season of “Elite” promises to be darker and more introspective.

Among the new signings, the winner of a Goya for “Adú”, Adam Nourou, Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia stand out.

“THE INTERNSHIP: THE SUMMITS” (S2), April 1 on Prime Video

The action takes place in a school located next to an old monastery in an inaccessible place between the mountains, the students are troublesome and rebellious boys who live under the strict discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them.

In this second season the cast is reinforced with the signings of Clara Galle and Irene Anula and the plot resolves some of the unknowns that were left up in the air in the first.