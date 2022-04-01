Gary Oldman Joins Oppenheimer Production, Directed by Christopher Nolan

Although his work continues to divide audiences, Christopher Nolan remains one of the most interesting and admired directors in Hollywood. Thanks to a modest acknowledgment with Memento – 92% established himself as a visionary capable of harnessing unique structures in film, while with the Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale, he was labeled as a creator highly adept at balancing high budgets with compelling storylines. This reputation means that all the great, new and old talents in the industry do not hesitate to work with him. The next project of his called Oppenheimer is already generating sky-high expectations, and now they will grow even higher with the confirmation that Gary Oldman is joining the cast.

Keep reading: Gary Oldman slept in a coffin every night while filming Dracula

during an interview TalkSport (via dead line), Gary Oldman confirmed that it is part of Nolan’s new production based on the biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. Of course, the actor did not reveal any more details about his character. What he did clarify is that it is not a very big role and he is scheduled to film a single day, a page or page and a half of the script. Both have known each other for a long time, since Oldman was in charge of giving life to Gordon in the Batman trilogy that started with Batman Begins – 84%.

this news about Gary Oldman It seems to be proof of what everyone has suspected for a long time, that Nolan has a great cast but that not all of them will have very relevant roles in the story. Cillian Murphy, who has also worked with Nolan outside of the Batman universe on titles like Inception – 86% and Dunkirk – 92%, will give life to the physicist known to history as “the father of the atomic bomb.” It is also known that Emily Blunt will play Katherine Oppenheimer, the scientist’s wife who had personal problems seeing her husband’s acquired fame and facing her own alcoholism problem.

Matt Damon will play Leslie Groves, director of the famous Manhattan Project, while Robert Downey Jr. will play businessman Lewis Strauss, who became an indispensable figure in the development of nuclear weapons. Florence Pugh will appear as Jean Tatlock, a physicist and writer who had an affair with Oppenheimer; Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, a physicist who was part of the project, and Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, a nuclear scientist who won the Nobel Prize.

You may also like: Oppenheimer: First Look at Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s New Movie

A little is also known about the role of Benny Safdie, Josh Peck and Gustaf Skarsgård, but of other actors such as Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Alex Wolff and himself. Gary Oldman nothing is known yet. Christopher Nolan has assembled a unique cast, but not all will have the same opportunity to shine.

Oppenheimer It is almost certainly Nolan’s most ambitious project in recent years. Tenet- 83% was not only a disappointment at the global box office due to the global pandemic, it also had a mixed reception from critics and among fans of the director, in addition to being the title that marked the break with Warner Bros., a production company with which had formed one of the most important and enviable alliances in the industry. This film will mark a very important turning point for Nolan, but also one of great risk.

The movie is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer where it is explained how the Manhattan Project was developed, how the scientist got involved, and all the guilt he felt after seeing the real results of an atomic bomb and the possibilities of a nuclear war. The film is expected to be released in theaters around the world on July 21, 2023.

don’t leave without reading: M. Night Shyamalan convinced Christopher Nolan to work with Universal after leaving Warner