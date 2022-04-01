Gary Oldman, Nicole Kidman or Julia Roberts premiere series in April

MADRID – A spy drama, a feminist anthology by Nicole Kidman, a review of Watergate, a metaphysical thriller or the new adventures of the boys from Elite are some of the most outstanding series that premiere in April.

To begin with, today the second season of The Boarding School: The Summits. A school located next to an old monastery in an inaccessible place between the mountains, students who are problematic and rebellious under the strict discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them. The cast is reinforced with the signings of Clara Galle and Irene Anula and the plot resolves some of the unknowns that were left up in the air in the first. Also today Friday, Apple TV + premieres Slow Horses, a six-episode espionage drama starring Gary Oldman that follows a team of British intelligence agents working at an abandoned MI5 headquarters who have ended up there due to serious career mistakes. The cast includes, among others, Kristin Scott Thomas.

RESINS AND ‘ELITE’ A week later, on the 8th, it will arrive at Movistar Plus + We apologize for the inconveniencesa six-episode comedy created by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero and starring two acting veterans: Miguel Rellán, who repeats with the directors after the series Shameand Antonio Resines, who coincided with Fernández-Armero in the comedy If I were rich. The series talks about what it means to “grow old” nowadays. Rafael Müller (Resines) is an acclaimed conductor who maintains a decades-long friendship with Rafael Jiménez (Rellán), an old rock glory who refuses to hang up his guitar.

Also at the Las Encinas Institute a new course begins with the premiere on Netflix of the fifth season of Elite. With more mature characters, this season promises to be darker and more introspective. Among the new signings, the winner of a Goya for adu, Adam Nourou, Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia. And HBO Max will premiere the same day Tokyo Vicea crime drama inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s first-person nonfiction account of the work of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, capturing their descent into the city’s underworld in the late 1990s. Michael Mann serves as executive producer and directs the first episode.

Another premiere of Apple TV +, already on the 15th, will be Roar, an anthology that intertwines eight feminist fables, full of black humor, that take unexpected approaches on issues such as gender roles, autonomy and identity. With Nicole Kidman as executive producer and one of the leads, the series is based on the book of short stories by Cecilia Ahern.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes is a featured premiere on Disney+ this month. The true story of one of the biggest frauds in Silicon Valley history. Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, who in record time went from tech business hopeful to billionaire convicted of fraud. She claimed to have developed a machine capable of performing a series of medical tests with just a few drops of a patient’s blood, but her company, Theranos, collapsed following a Wall Street Journal investigation.

WATERGATE CASE As the 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal approaches, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in Gaslit, an anthology series that offers a new perspective on the case that ended the presidency of Richard Nixon. Starzplay will premiere on the 24th this story centered on Martha Mitchell (Roberts), a socialite from Arkansas and wife of Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Penn), who was the first person to publicly sound the alarm about the involvement of Nixon at Watergate.

In the police genre is framed The city is ourHBO Max premiere for the 26th. David Simon (TheWire) returns to the city of Baltimore in this six-episode miniseries chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Weapons Tracking Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse they suffered in the city.

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, The Luminousthe series of the same title coming to Apple TV+ on the 29th, follows in the footsteps of Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality.

first ladies Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson play three First Ladies of the United States in The First Lady, a 10-episode drama that in its first season delves into the personal and political lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively. ‘The First Lady’ will premiere on April 28 on Movistar Plus+.