Gary Payton II leaves game due to blatant injury (elbow) to Dillon Brooks, who was ejected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected less than three minutes into Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors for a flagrant foul 2 on Gary Payton II, marking the second straight game in this second-round series that a starter was ejected for flagrant 2.

Brooks was chasing Payton from behind on a fast break layup when he hit the Warriors guard in the head while jumping with 9:08 left in the first quarter. Payton went down hard and remained on the ground for several minutes. After officials reviewed the play, Brooks was ejected.

Payton underwent X-rays on his left elbow and was later ruled out of the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was furious when the foul occurred, yelling at the officials. As Brooks was ejected, Kerr could be heard yelling, “Get the hell out of here, Brooks!”

Fourteen seconds later, Warriors power forward Draymond Green, who was ejected in the series opener, also ended up on the floor in pain. He went out to the locker room to get checked out, and on his way to the back, there was quite a commotion when he was seen wagging his middle finger at the Memphis crowd.

Kerr and the Warriors were upset in Game 1 when Green was ejected for what officials determined to be a flagrant foul 2 on Brandon Clarke after a review late in the first half. When Green was ejected, Kerr and Stephen Curry yelled at the referees.

Green later said that he felt his expulsion was due to his reputation. The Memphis fans were pestering Green from the start of Game 2.