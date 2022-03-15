Gary Sánchez talks about his departure from the New York Yankees

After various rumors that Gary Sanchez could get out of New York Yankees via trade at the trade deadline, he was ultimately traded earlier and to the Minnesota Twins.

Sanchez immediately reported to Minnesota Twins training camp, as did teammate Gio Urshela. However, the Dominican was the first to refer to the press without any fear in the Spring Training of the MLB.

When Gary was askedGary Sanchez What did he think of being changed and how was his time in the New York Yankeeshe responded as follows:

“Since last night, that chapter is gone. It is in the past. I’m part of the Twins and now we’re going to do the opposite.” Sanchez said. He also talked about the beard, a luxury he could only afford during the offseason because he played for the Yankees and they had a tradition, now he’s free of it.

“I’m going to let it grow. I’m a little upset because I shaved yesterday and now I’m here,” said Sánchez.

For about six seasons with the New York Yankees, Gary Sanchez He was a two-time All-Star, Silver Slugger, and Rookie of the Year finalist in the MLB 2015.

Currently, the native of Santo Domingo, 6’2 tall, 29 years old and 225 pounds, is opening a new path with the Minnesota Twins, the second team he has played for since he began his career in 2009.

