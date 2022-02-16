gas + 131% and electricity + 94%

Bills skyrocket: the record rate rush continues to reach new heights. In the first quarter of 2022, for a typical domestic customer, an increase of 131% was recorded for electricity (from 20.06 to 46.03 euro cents / kWh, including taxes) and of 94% for gas. natural (from 70.66 to 137.32 euro cents per cubic meter, including taxes). Dizzying increases arrived “ despite the interventions put in place by the Government ”, as underlined by the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini during his hearing in the Senate on the Commission Communication on the ‘response to the increase in energy prices : a package of intervention and support measures’.

“Fiscal levers – added Besseghini – the reduction of general system charges for energy consumers, as well as installments in favor of consumers and measures to protect the most vulnerable classes of customers represent the interventions that Member States they should use in the short term to mitigate the impact of high prices. Environmental taxes, tax levers and proceeds from auctions of CO2 emission permits, the main financing tools for such interventions “.

“In recent months this Authority, strongly concerned about the current surge in energy prices, has expressed itself several times and has actively contributed with Parliament and the Government to identifying tools to counter the negative effects of these sudden and important increases, in order to guarantee economic accessibility to the supply of energy, especially for the categories of customers most at risk, without jeopardizing investments in the energy sector and the initiated ecological transition “.

Bills, the strong volatility of prices “weighs”

“The strong volatility of prices that characterizes this period – underlines Besseghini – makes, in the opinion of this Authority, particularly difficult to provide reliable forecasting elements. The prices of forward products for the year 2022, after a decline in the first 6 days of the year around 65 euros / MWh for natural gas and 170 euros / MWh for electricity, have risen in recent days to around 80 euros / MWh for natural gas and 200 euros / MWh for electricity. For example, the level reached by prices in Europe and the lower Asian demand for natural gas led to a significant increase, at the end of last year, in the volumes of LNG destined for Europe. This trend could also be confirmed in the spring months, according to more recent forward quotations of European prices compared to Asian ones “.

However, Besseghini notes, “a situation of significant volatility in future prices for the current year remains, which, after a drop in the first days of the year around 65 euro / MWh for natural gas and 170 euro / MWh for ‘electricity (average values ​​for the year 2022), have rapidly repositioned themselves in recent days around 80 euros / MWh for natural gas and 200 euros / MWh for electricity. Going even further (with the caveat of growing inaccuracy), the current prices of natural gas for 2023 and 2024 respectively see a decrease to values ​​around 55 euro / MWh in 2023 and 39 euro / MWh in 2024. Similarly, for electricity, a return of around 150 euro / MWh is expected. in 2023 and 113 euros / MWh in 2024. Even these prices, which remain higher than the historical average prices, however, show a relatively high volatility, with variations that tend to reflect the variations in the prices of more short period”.

Unc: “Need retroactive action”

The new data provided by Arera immediately triggered the alarm of consumer associations, which are clamoring for a new intervention from the executive. Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumers Union is convinced of this: “There is an urgent need for a government intervention that is retroactive and that, as for businesses, revises prices starting from January 1, 2022. Families must be the priority of the Government, then businesses. As for the Municipalities, they have the financial resources to manage the increases, without considering that many companies that are collecting extra profits are owned by local authorities “concludes Vignola”.

According to Arera, in the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of 2021 there was an increase of 131% for the typical domestic customer of electricity (from 20.06 to 46.03 euro cents / kWh, taxes included) and of 94% for that of natural gas (from 70.66 to 137.32 euro cents per cubic meter, including taxes). “A confirmation of the data that we had already disclosed on February 9, on the occasion of the previous hearing in Arera”, underlines Vignola. “In short, if electricity rose by 55% and gas by + 41.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to last year they more than doubled for light, 2.3 times and almost doubled for gas, 1 , 94 times “, adds Vignola.

Assoutenti: “The resources deployed are not enough”

On the same line, Assoutenti’s comment: “Faced with the alarming data released today by Arera, the Government no longer has an alibi and must intervene to finalize the extra profits generated by energy companies in 2022”. “The extra profits forfeited by energy companies thanks to the difference between production costs and the Pun are worth, according to our estimates, the beauty of 27.9 billion euros in 2022 alone, a well to which the Government can and must draw on to find resources to be allocated to the reduction of bills paid by users and businesses – says the president Furio Truzzi – It is not a question of “snatching” funds from manufacturing companies by decree but of immediately anticipating resources to stop the bleeding to be returned later in the next years, when prices will have dropped again “.

“If the executive – concludes Truzzi – will not be able to change the energy price calculation mechanism (marginal price system) as soon as possible and to find the necessary funds to counter the escalation of electricity and gas as soon as possible, thousands of small businesses will be forced to close their doors in the coming months, not being able to face the very high energy costs, while families – for which we are asking today for an increase in the income ceilings provided for the use of bonuses recognized by the State – will have to cut consumption in all sectors to be able to pay the bills, with incalculable damage to the Italian economy “.