Gas, a new record for the price of methane

The week opens with a new leap forward in the price of gas, which marks an increase of 11.05% in Amsterdam (reference market) reaching 117.46 euros per MWh, the highest value after the peak of last year. 6 October, when it had reached € 125.76. The prices per Thermal Unit in London are also growing strongly (+ 12% to 3 pounds).

The new rise, which is part of the growing tensions between Russia and the United States over the Ukrainian question, mainly depends on two factors: on the one hand, fears regarding the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, considered one of the “taps” for Europe, on the other hand, the question of sanctions. In recent days, the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has thrown fuel on the fire by declaring that the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot enter into operation in its current form because “it does not meet the requirements of EU law on energy and security issues remain ”, words that have caused futures to soar by 10%.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for his part, declared that Germany “will continue to guarantee the transit of gas to Ukraine in the future”, as foreseen by the agreement between Berlin and Washington on Nord Stream 2. The chancellor also added that Germany will support Ukraine so that it can advance in the development of renewable energy “in the interest of all”, even though it had previously admitted the possibility of “possible consequences” on the gas pipeline due to tensions on the border with Ukraine, where Russia has concentrated thousands of troops: “It would be a grave mistake to believe that the violation of the borders of a European country remains without consequences”. In this context, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, continued to put pressure underlining that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot become operational if Putin moves against Ukraine.

Lukashenko’s threats

Belarus is also part of such a complex framework, a fundamental hub for the transit of Russian gas from the Western Urals to the European Union through the Yamal-Europe pipeline. President Aleksandr Lukashenko has threatened to cut off the supply to Europe in response to the sanctions imposed by the European Union for the repression of the opposition following his re-election and then for the “hybrid war” on the Polish border, with thousands of migrants pushed to crossing European borders illegally.

“Belarus will cut off gas supplies to Europe if Western sanctions put it in an emergency position and there is no way to respond with other measures,” Lukashenko clarified.

In France, a check for 100 euros to cope with the increases

In the meantime, updates on electricity and gas tariffs are expected in Italy, which, as already widely announced, will all be on the rise. And while the Draghi government is looking for solutions to mitigate the impact on the pockets of Italians – it is estimated that there will be an increase of between 35 and 40% for natural gas and between 20 and 25% for electricity, about 800 euros more. family – in France from today until December 22, 5.8 million families will receive an exceptional allowance of 100 euros at home to cope with the increase in bills.

The announcement came from the Ministry for Ecological Transition, which published the geographically established timetable for sending aid to low-income families. Already in September in France the regulated gas tariff had registered an increase of 8.7%, after those of August (5%) and July (10%). The new € 100 check, which can be used until March 31, 2023, integrates an existing measure, the energy allowance paid every year since 2018 to families in more difficult economic conditions with an amount ranging from 48 to 277 euros.