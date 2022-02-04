gas and nuclear power may have a green label

“Member States remain fully responsible for their energy strategies”. The taxonomy “does not make investments in certain sectors mandatory” nor “prohibits certain investments”. “One point to remember is that it remains a voluntary tool,” said Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, speaking of the Commission’s delegated act on taxonomy.

Nuclear, EU: technology evolves, taxonomy living document – On the issue of waste “we also want to emphasize that there is a review clause, because this is a living document: every three years we will have to review the criteria when we talk about the best available technology that is likely to evolve over time when it comes to waste “said McGuinness. “I visited Finland and saw the work in progress there”, explained the commissioner, adding that beyond the taxonomy “it is necessary that the nuclear industry tackle the issue of 1% of waste, which is highly problematic “.

Berlin: we remain opposed to nuclear power – Germany continues to be opposed to nuclear power. Spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Steffen Hebestreit, answering a question about the Brussels taxonomy decision, explained: “There are four months. We will evaluate the position of the Commission and then, after a confrontation in the coalition, we will decide how to behave. The position of the German government, which is opposed to classifying nuclear energy as eco-sustainable, has not changed “.