GAS BILL + 50%, LIGHT + 25% / There is no “whatever it takes” to take, we need nuclear power immediately

If unleaded gasoline comes to cost two euros per liter, if the electricity meter at home is going crazy, if we have suffered some blackouts last summer, let’s stop for a moment to ask ourselves who it is right to take it with (right , however useless).

It is right to take it out on the heirs of the DC and the PCI, the two leading parties of Italian politics that in 1987 sided with the Yes to the three referendums abrogating the laws that facilitated the construction of nuclear power plants in Italy. The Yes won and in fact decreed the end of Italian nuclear power and the beginning of our energy slavery from abroad, in particular from France (which produces nuclear power, and a lot, thus selling the surplus abroad) and from Russian gas. Nuclear Germany had it, then reduced it after the Fukushima disaster but continues to produce kilowatts per atom. And in Europe, the countries that continue to produce energy with nuclear power are the majority and they are all close to us, with the paradoxical consequence that if an accident happened in their home, we too would be affected, for fear we have banned the atom. : these are Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

More idiots than that, you die. Incidentally, in 1987 one of those referendum questions also decreed the principle (repealing the opposite one, which was in force) of the civil liability of judges: aka, when a magistrate makes a mistake, he pays the damages caused by his mistakes. But this referendum was never turned into an operational law because the togas caste prevented it.

But let’s go back to the national energy news, which is definitely bad weather. First of all, yesterday Nomisma president Davide Tabarelli told Ansa that without government intervention, gas bills will increase by 50% on 1 January and electricity bills by at least 17%, but perhaps by 25%. And he said it by rattling off data. The rates are decided by the sector authority, the Arera, on the basis of international prices, which have gone crazy. In the quarter October-December 2021 the Arera gas tariff is 0.95 euros per cubic meter. But without state intervention to calm down, in the quarter January-March 2022 it will reach 1.40 euros. As for electricity, “on 1 October we had an incredible increase of 30%, when usually the increases were 1%”.

Clear? A real disaster: especially for families, because the value chain above them unloads increases into their pockets, but also for companies that have to compete with international competitors residing in countries that are absorbing the cost of energy better thanks to the fact of to have self-production in abundance, France for example.

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti provided fuel to the fire, saying that “A blackout cannot be ruled out at a European level with respect to the current structure of energy supply”. And adding that “it is important to sterilize as equitably as possible the impact of the rise in bills on households and businesses. This is net of the need for a plan to be defined at European level to avoid even worse things ”.

Even clearer now, right?

And there are many industrial sectors – food for example – heavily energy-intensive, which see their accounts change radically and which if they fail to transfer these higher costs to consumer prices, risk the bone in their necks. Well, it is clear that there is absolutely nothing to be done that can be immediately operational, if not to lower the taxes on fuel and electricity to cushion the extra cost of the increase in raw materials. But can you imagine the Draghi government taking such a thing seriously? A liberal government that becomes so interventionist? Naaaa…. And then with what money? Already on the budget law it was seen that Draghi does not have the magic wand. Now he should have the divining rod and find new oil in the Po Valley. Then who would hear Greta. But in the meantime the dear-energy would subside. Except that Draghi just doesn’t have that wand. And on dear-energy, the son of an international game from which we have called ourselves out and of geopolitical balances that pass over our heads, there is no “whatever it takes” to take.

– – – –

