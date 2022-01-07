Gas bill, the cost goes down but we will still pay much more

Why our gas bill will be tremendously high despite the price of gas itself having more than halved in recent weeks.

The gas bill has gone up fearful, which would lead Italian families to shell out the beauty of 1200 euros and pass throughout the whole of 2022. A figure that will decrease to almost halve, thanks to the measures specially conceived by the Government to cushion the very strong impact that the increases will have on pockets of all of us.

The fact is that the amount in question to pay the gas bill and also that of electricity will in any case be very high, and difficult to sustain without negative consequences on the family budget for various households that are in precarious economic conditions.

As if that were not enough, there is a controversy that directly affects what will be the next gas bill that we are going to pay. In fact, over the last few days there has been a drop in the cost of gas itself.

Gas bill, why it will cost us a lot anyway

In light of this, one wonders why the relative user is so high. The cost of gas has been more than halved, dropping by as much as 60% between the end of December 2021 and the beginning of January 2022, going from 180 euros per megawatt hour to the current 73 euros. Yet the rise in prices will not disappear.

The fact is that this reduction in the cost of natural gas is due to factors that are considered highly variable and which will almost certainly change in the very short term. The beginning of winter was marked by very mild temperatures.

A factor that should change quite soon, however. In fact, the mercury column will inevitably fall, and at that point we will not be able to help but turn on the radiators. Furthermore, Europe has seen the arrival from other parts of the world of container ships carrying gas reserves.

Once these stocks are finished, the EU countries, including Italy, will have to contact to their usual suppliers, including Russia and Belarus, who are doing bad and bad weather in this sense. Costs are expected to rise very soon.