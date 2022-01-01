Gas bill, the price falls and yet there is little to rejoice

There is a completely unexpected news that at first is linked to the gas bill and the possibility that it could be less heavy in January.

Gas bill, there is – apparently – good news that could partially mitigate the announced increases in user prices expected at the beginning of 2022. For weeks there was already talk of monstrous increases in terms of gas itself and electric current.

With amounts that have been framed on average in more than 1200 euros per year, which have fallen to around 700 euros thanks to the mattress measures so far studied by the Draghi government. However, now there is a very important event, which could affect the gas bill.

It is about the collapse of the price. Natural gas, during the last week of 2021, saw its cost drop by about 45%. Previously it had reached a very high level, equal to 180 euros per megawatt hour.

Gas bill, because basically it’s not a good thing

This value only goes back to last December 21st. Then a whole series of causes and effects led to the price of natural gas dropped up to 106 euros of the moment. The main reason for this depreciation is due to the fact that many element-laden ships are traveling from the United States to the rescue of Europe.

In addition, there is also an unusual increase in temperatures, which has meant that gas supplies are not so necessary today. But it is evident that all these things are to be traced back to momentary and highly uncertain conditions, which vary from one moment to the next within a few days.

For example, just be at usual seasonal temperatures to surely see the price of gas rise again. And anyway, all this shouldn’t make the gas bill less heavy, at least in the short term.

And even the policies undertaken in the main supplier countries of the states of the European Union, Russia in the lead, do not seem to want to take on such a friendly policy towards the Old Continent.