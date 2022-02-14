Gas crisis and price increases: what Italy risks with the war between Russia and Ukraine

Italy is one of the Western countries that risks paying a worse price in the event of a war between Russia and Ukraine. Because it would be exposed to an energy shock on the gas. And for the price warnings coming from US financial analysts about the possible consequences of a war: oil at 100 dollars and a crash in the markets. With consequent repercussions on the prices of raw materials, already struggling with the bills shock of the end of 2021. The first front is that of energy. In recent days, the Institute for International Political Studies has published a map that summarizes the countries most exposed to a gas crisis from Russia. In January, Moscow’s supplies to Europe fell by 40% compared to expectations. Only in the last few days has the flow resumed. 50% of extra-European imports to the Union come precisely from Russia.

The next gas crisis

«The vulnerability index varies from a minimum of 0 (Sweden) to a maximum of 31 (Hungary). On this scale, Italy scores a substantial 19. Second among the large EU countries is Germany, which scores a value of 12, however rather high. On the contrary, for France, which relies heavily on nuclear power and LNG imports, the index collapses to a value of 3 “, explained the institute to The print. And the acceleration on gas extraction hoped for by the Italian government and which began with the new plant map cannot arrive in time. Because it takes technical times that cannot be accelerated in any way. For this we need faster solutions. However, they can only be brought into play by politics, which must find an agreement to avoid stopping or reducing supplies.

Meanwhile, the growing danger for the Russian invasion of Ukraine causes international prices of wheat for bread and corn for animal feed to soar, which respectively jumped 4.5% and 5% in a single week. An analysis by Coldiretti on the weekly closing of the futures market of the Chicago commodity exchange, which represents the world reference point for agricultural commodities that are at the highest values ​​of the decade, says that the conflict can damage infrastructures and block shipments from ports of the Black Sea with a collapse of availability on world markets and the real risk of famine and social tensions.

Wheat and corn: the rise in prices

And this is because Ukraine, in addition to having an energy reserve for gas, also plays an important role on the agricultural front with the production of about 36 million tons of corn for animal feed (5th place in the world) and 25 million tons of soft wheat for the production of bread (7th place in the world). The country ranks third as a world exporter of wheat while Russia, Coldiretti specifies, is the first and together they guarantee about 1/3 of world trade. A global emergency that directly concerns Italy which is a deficit country and imports even 64% of its wheat needs for the production of bread and biscuits. In 2021, Coldiretti reports, over 120 million kilos of wheat arrived from Ukraine and about 100 million kilos of wheat from Russia, which has already announced that it will limit its wheat exports from 15 February to 30 June next. A situation determined by the disappearance in the last decade in Italy of one out of five wheat fields with the loss of almost half a million hectares cultivated.

