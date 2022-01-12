Gas crisis in the EU, the International Energy Agency accuses Russia

“In terms of European gas we believe that there are strong elements of narrowness in the European gas markets due to the behavior of Russia“Birol said during an online press conference.” I would also like to point out that today’s low Russian gas flows to Europe coincide with the intensification of geopolitical tensions on Ukraine. I just wanted underline this coincidence“, he continued.

Russia, according to the head of the IEA, it could send up to a third more gas through existing gas pipelines: this would be 10% of Europe’s daily consumption, roughly the amount industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in colder-than-expected weather. Nonetheless, contrary to other countries such as Norway, Algeria and Azerbaijan which increase their supplies to Europe, “Gazprom reduced its exports to Europe by 25%“in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago” despite the high market prices “.

Gas levels in underground storage are like this dropped to 50% of capacity, compared to the historical average of 70% at this point of the year. “Uncertainty over price and supply remains high, with most of the heating season still ahead of us, ”Birol said, pointing out that liquid natural gas supplies sent by ship are helping, but that timeliness on this front is limited due to longer transport times.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, for his part, highlighted that Gazprom has fulfilled its obligations under long-term contracts and accused Europeans of moving towards volatile short-term market prices due to high spot gas prices. Furthermore, Putin claimed that the Germans would resell the Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine instead of meeting the needs of their own market.