Gas, defense and alliances, this is how the new geopolitics redefines the balance in the Mediterranean starting with the role of Greece

Geopolitics 4.0 counts more than numbers, budgets and purely commercial logics and shapes the choices and relations of states. The latest events related to the Mediterranean, sea ​​returned to the center of the world and where the reverberations of the Abrahamic agreements and the energy crisis are channeling interests and frictions. That the music has changed can be understood from tangible elements. This is the case with massive investments on gas pipelines and defense: Greece, after ordering 18 jet fighters Rafale and three frigates from France could now ask for some F-35s from the US (not in the medium term). The question everyone asks is what effects on future budgets, seen and considered that only two years ago the country has returned to finance itself on the markets after the euro crisis and after the troika “commissioner”.

The law on defense and the US-Greece interparliamentary partnership of 2021 however, it foresees a strengthening of military ties between Washington and Athens: the political, economic and social phase in which it finds itself is too critical Turkey to be able to continue, as done until yesterday, with that NATO ally. This is the reasoning that the Pentagon has been doing it since unofficially imagined starting a progressive disengagement from the Turkish base of Incirlik. The US has simply decided to build itself a plan B (or rather G, like Greece) in case Turkey were to push more and more towards alliances with Russia, Iran and China as happened in the last two years.

A law advocated by US senators Bob Menendez and Marco Rubio, as well as by parliamentarians Ted Deutsch and Gus Bilirakis, aims to deepen the strategic relations between Greece and the United States, with a paragraph, which awaits the authorization of the President of the United States, which my ad expedite the delivery of any future F-35 aircraft in Athens. Meanwhile, Turkey, on good terms with the Qatar, may decide to train their Air Force with the French fighters of the Qatar Emiri Air Force (Qeaf) to counter the Hellenic Air Force which increased its capabilities with the Rafael recently acquired. It seems that Qatar could field up to 36 military aircraft and up to 250 people in Turkey on the basis of the military agreement signed last March.

To understand how the role of Greece has changed also from a military and geopolitical point of view, it is useful to take a step back, to 1996, when the crisis of Imia islands, disputes with Turkey. A moment after that spark that could be burned at the stake, they came allocated by the Athens government about 28 billion dollarsbut they failed to really strengthen the Greek defense industry. The benefits went somewhat further colluding intermediaries and politicians, the Greek security level vis-à-vis Turkey remained low. This time Greece asked NATO, the European Union and especially to the USA to commit in writing to the defense of its sovereignty and sovereign rights, as the agreements reached with Paris and Washington demonstrate.

The agreement with the USA directly affects the second element of this new Mediterranean balance, or the gas pipelines, at a time when gas prices are rising and Russia closes and reopens the taps that supply Europe at will. Two pipelines pass through Hellenic soil, the Tap and the Tanap. When it is finished, it will also be there the Eastmed that from Israel will arrive in Salento. This is the longest gas pipeline ever built which obviously affects the interests and relations of a myriad of countries, and not just those directly affected by its passage (Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Italy as well as Egypt and Turkey).

For this reason the US has deployed vehicles and men in 4 Greek bases and are preparing to privatize the port of Alexandroupolis, which is in a sector considered absolutely strategic, both by NATO geopolitics and by the energy dossier. The airport is near the Tap pipeline, has a gas depot such as in the nearby port of Kavala, it is a stone’s throw from the border with Turkey (also sensitive to the migration issue), and is in fact the antechamber that leads to a new link very dear to NATO: the via Carpatia. The latter is a South – North corridor which from Greece it will reach Lithuania and which, in all likelihood, will become the privileged highway ofAtlantic Alliance to cross in safety all the countries of the Balkan coast up to the northernmost tip.

The NATO troops, to be clear, will have landed in Alexandroupolis and then continue their journey on the Via Carpatia, as the US and the EU have done in the last six months on the occasion of a series of joint exercises. The issues that are linked to this new scenario are therefore the most disparate, such as that of the enlargement to the east of the EU, or that of the future role of Greece as gas-hub at a time when Ukraine is in danger of being cut off when it becomes operational of the new Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which connects the two countries directly. Positioning that surgically affect appropriations and budget chapters, without any backtracking of the parliaments involved.

