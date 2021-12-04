Gas, electricity, fuel, food: each family will spend 1,300 euros more per year

According to the estimates of Adiconsum Lombardia, this year is likely to be a slightly leaner Christmas

Increasingly high electricity and gas bills, rising fuel prices, even food are not exempt from rising prices as they are transported by petrol or diesel vehicles to reach supermarket shelves.

This year for many families, including Bergamo ones, risks being a slightly leaner Christmas: according to an estimate made by Adiconsum Lombardia, each nucleus of three people will spend 1,300 euros more per year. Increases than in our province, according to what is reported The Eco of Bergamo, translate into approximately 500 million euros.

To pay for electricity, the people of Bergamo will have to spend 410 euros more, while 370 euros will be added to the bills for gas and heating; the price of fuel also rises, with increases of around 205 euros.

The substantial stability of Italian wages contributes to aggravate the negative impact of the high cost of living, since they do not grow on a par with the prices of goods and consumer goods. The consequence is that families, in order to react to the loss of their purchasing power, will have to cut consumption.

The growth in inflation, as mentioned, also involves foodstuffs, with changes in some cases already visible now. According to Federconsumatori, if in the past it was possible to buy a pack of half a kilo of biscuits at a cost of 4 euros, today in supermarkets for the same amount there are packs of three ounces.