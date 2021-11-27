“Gas Jeans”, the Iff fund is also on the field. Rumors about United brands company …

Rumors are chasing about the new possible protagonists of the future of the Chiuppano company that owns the brand “Gas jeans” known internationally, but that risks bankruptcy because two months ago the composition plan proposed by the managing director Cristiano Eberle was not approved by the majority of creditors. As it is known the court hearing is scheduled for December 9 to decide whether to declare bankruptcy. But now the clear possibility has emerged that an offer may arise that on the one hand goes beyond the historic management of the Grotto family, and on the other hand can get the green light from the “dominus” of the situation: DeA Capital. With the Ccr fund it holds more than 50% of unsecured loans: it is therefore decisive for a possible yes to a new plan, probably a “liquidation arrangement”, built on the basis of a new offer.

Yesterday, as is well known, the Giornale di Vicenza revealed that the “data room” was open precisely to allow those interested to see the numbers of Gas Jeas and decide whether to bid is more popular than previously believed. Indeed, by signing the necessary confidentiality agreement with CEO Eberle, not only the two protagonists have entered who have already formalized their interest in Gas Jeans (and ensure that their plan would be not only to take over the famous brand but to give new development to the company): L’entrepreneur and financier from Belluno Walter Maiocchi and theentrepreneur from Emilia Stefano Bonacini. Other investment funds also went to study the cards, and yesterday the rumors chased each other until they identified one of the possible protagonists who would have already entered the “data room” of Gas Jeans. AND the Maltese fund Iff, which is in the Vicenza area already been the protagonist of agreements with the company “100grammi”, has an ongoing collaboration with “Betulla studio”. Also in this case, again according to rumors, it would be a fund that would have the ability to have entrepreneurs at its side, therefore without limiting itself only to a financial role. The fund aims to enable medium and small companies to restructure their managerial organization and to be able to exploit the potential associated with the know-how and the brand they own.

Entirely general arguments, but they certainly find correspondence for “Gas Jeans” and tend to suggest that the interest is not only for the brand but also for the company. Except that the managing director Nicola Vocaturo, reached yesterday evening, limited himself to a sharp “no comment”. Answer, however, which is not a denial and therefore indirectly confirms that the track is there.

A The denial comes from another Vicenza company, the Ubc United brands company of Quinto Vicentino which is a big name in sports footwear and has already announced that it aims to grow also by diversifying its business. However, the company yesterday denied the rumors, more than one, which indicate it as another important protagonist who could bet on the relaunch of Gas Jeans, once it has obtained the yes of the current creditors of the Chiuppano group.