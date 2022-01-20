Gas, oil and more: how much is the US treasure of the Agnelli-Elkanns worth?

A portfolio approaching one and a half billion on Wall Street. This is the figure of the American “treasure” of Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli-Elkann family. As reported by MF-Milano Finanza, in fact, Exor as of 31 December 2021 investments of approximately 1.4 billion dollars in the United States.

A counter-current management in the course of 2021 for the holding, considering the increase in investments in fossil energy stocks, while the large managers have focused on the green transition. As at 31 December 2020, in fact, investments in the oil and natural gas sector amounted to 600 million: thanks to the rise in energy prices, investments in 2021 generated returns of more than 40%, in line with the fund’s objectives. handled by Matteo Scolari. In particular, record returns for the Texan oil services company Weatherford (+ 315.2% in 12 months) and the natural gas producer Range Resources (+ 115.1%).

Among commodities, Exor held shares in two gold companies for 180 million and for 90 million in a Van Eck ETF on small precious metals mining companies, despite the negative return during the year. However, in terms of equity exposure, uranium remains the preferred commodity of the Agnelli-Elkann holding, with the most significant share represented by 2.5% of Canadian Cameco, the largest extractor of the nuclear element in the world with fields in North America and in turbulent Kazakhstan. On the other hand, the investment in the South African Sibanye Stillwater, one of the main extractors of palladium and platinum in the world, essential metals for the electric transition of the car, disappears.

Among others, there are also investments in young technology companies such as training software developer Skillsoft, digital manufacturing service provider Fathom and desktop metal 3D printer manufacturer. Investments, however, without great satisfaction so far.

Among the other investments reported by MF – Milano Finanza, here are the most relevant ones for Exor: