Gas price jumped 20% in one day. For days, the flow of supplies from West to East has been reversed

Leap for gas prices, which rose today in Europe by over 20% until you touch i 1oo euro per megawatt / hour. The flare-up in prices follows a period of decline in prices recorded in recent weeks thanks to mild temperatures and the increase in liquid gas supplies by boat. Upstream of today’s price increases, there would be forecasts for a cold phase in Europe and, above all, the situation of the Yamal pipeline which runs from Russia to Germany by crossing Belarus and Poland. For days, the pipeline has been recording flows from West to East. According to the Kremlin, this is due to the fact that Berlin is reselling the gas it receives from Moscow to Poland and Ukraine. The German government declined to comment.

As for the Petroleum OPEC, an organization that brings together many producing countries, and Russia, have approved an increase in production of 400 thousand barrels per day scheduled for February (the global average daily consumption is over 90 million barrels, ed). Nonetheless, crude oil recorded an increase of more than 1% today, exceeding $ 80 per barrel (brent).

Apple in orbit, the first company to break through the 3 trillion stock market value. Microsoft chases

