Gas price, new record in Europe. Here’s what’s happening – Economy

Milan, 21 December 2021 – The race of the gas prices. Established today new records over quota 160 euros per megawatt hour. On the TTF platform, the January future rises by 10% to 162.4 euros after reaching a maximum of 163 euros per megawatt hour.

According to the international agencies, there would be at the base of the new surge lower flows of Russian gas in the Yamal-Europe pipeline in the direction of Germany, a situation that would force Europe to resort to reserves in a period of low temperatures and high consumption which renewable sources cannot sufficiently cope with.

The reasons behind this are unclear, according to analysts cited by Bloomberg less Russian supply in the pipeline from north-western Siberia to Germany via Belarus and Poland.

Federmetano: “Values ​​never seen before, that’s why. Impossible to make predictions”

Values

According to data from the German network operator Gascade, flows from Russia to the Old Continent are down since Saturday and, after stopping, today Tuesday 21 December they reversed direction. Some MEPs and analysts have accused Russia of holding back gas deliveries to Europe due to political tensions over Ukraine and for the delays in the certification of the gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, a 10 billion cubic meter pipeline. Russia denies any connection. “There is absolutely no connection, this is a purely commercial situation,” the Kremlin spokesman clarified today in a conference call. Dmitry Peskov.

Europe imports from Russia approx one third of your methane needs. The tarders said the reverse flows add to a number of bullish factors such as strong demand for power plants, several closed French nuclear plants, and colder temperatures increasing the demand for gas for heating.

The price of gas atDutch hub reached 162.775 euros per megawatt hour, an increase of more than 10% compared to yesterday Monday 20 December. The UK benchmark also hit a new record of £ 4 per therm. Both indices have broke October records. They are currently around seven times higher than in early 2021.

Danger of inflation

Gas prices, along with other commodities including the crude oil, are fueling concern about rising inflation around the world and prompted intervention by the Fed and BoE. Gazprom usually books extra capacity at auctions for delivery via Ukraine to Germany via the Yamal route when there is demand. Today, Tuesday 21 December, he booked no new capacity through Yamal. The spokesman for Rwe, who along with Uniper is one of Gazprom’s main gas buyers in Germany, said the Russian state-owned company is meeting its obligations while Gascade explained that it transports methane based on incoming requests.

Geopolitical tensions

Geopolitical tensions are also worrying analysts. The most noticeable friction lines are those between Born and Russia along the Ukrainian border and those stra United States and China for Taiwan. The first has already produced evident repercussions on the price of gas, while the second has exacerbated the problems of the supply chain and rekindled the duty war.