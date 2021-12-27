Gas price record, now US companies are focusing on the European market

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211226/record-del-prezzo-del-gas-ora-le-aziende-usa-puntano-al-mercato-europeo-14356816.html

Gas price record, now US companies are aiming for the European market

Gas price record, now US companies are aiming for the European market

About thirty ships loaded with liquefied natural gas, according to the Bloomberg agency, would be traveling to Europe. In the background is the Nord Stream 2 match.

Record gas prices in Europe attract American producers. And so, taking advantage of the new tensions between Brussels and Moscow, Washington is preparing to export millions of cubic meters of gas to the Old Continent. Bloomberg talks about thirty cargo ships loaded with liquefied natural gas (LNG) bound for Europe. According to documents viewed by the news agency, ten ships declared to be heading to the other side of the Atlantic, with a total of 1.6 million cubic meters on board, while another twenty ships would be moving in the same direction. with an additional cargo of 3.3 million cubic meters.At least one third arrives from the LNG export terminal at Sabine Pass, Louisiana, operated by Cheniere Energy Inc, an export company of GLN headquartered in Houston, Texas. US gas exports are usually directed to Asia, but producers have preferred to focus on Europe given the skyrocketing prices. With the reduction of the flow of Russian gas through the Jamal pipeline, the cost of methane had reached record figures in the Amsterdam and London markets, with increases of 25.6 per cent, reaching 185 euros per megawatt hour (Mwh) and 23.2 per cent, at 466 pounds. Tensions between the EU and Russia The reduction of the flow would be a purely “commercial” issue and not a political one, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified in recent days. Europe, and in particular the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as stated in the Huffington Post, in fact, had accused Moscow of using the weapon of reducing supplies to put pressure on Brussels. Among the issues on the table is that of the temporary stop to the doubling of Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline that transports methane to Europe bypassing the Ukrainian territory. waiting to be approved by Berlin and Brussels. The United States and several Eastern European states oppose the project, arguing that the new infrastructure would make the EU even more dependent on Russian gas supplies, which already represent 35 percent of the total. EU Commission, Margrethe Vestager, who rejects the hypothesis of a “manipulation” of the energy market by the Russian company Gazprom. In fact, the announcement of the French Electricite de France to shut down four nuclear reactors that contribute to 10 per cent of the country’s energy needs, in this context, the arrival of American ships , as stated in Affari Italiani, had the effect of bringing down the prices that now stand at 155 euros per megawatt hour for gas. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline In recent days, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that supplies additional gases in Europe, with the approval of Nord Stream 2, would have the effect of “reducing prices.” “European consumers are very interested in the project getting underway,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr also said. Novak, adding that European leaders were wrong to reduce the use of long-term contracts for supplies in favor of the “spot” market, where prices are more volatile. gas kings with long-term agreements – Novak clarified – spend less “.

