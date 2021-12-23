Gas price: this is not a crisis, it is a catastrophe

You know those movies where you can see the calm bathers on the beach who do not notice the great wave, the tsunami, which is about to hit them? Well, something like this is happening with natural gas in Europe. There is a tsunami of very high prices that is hitting us and that threatens to overwhelm us.

Curiously, about this thing there is hardly any mention in the newspapers, at least until now. But we have come to a price that is approx 10 times higher than it was a year ago. We have gone further 180 euros / MWh. After all, it would be as if oil cost $ 300 a barrel (now it costs about $ 70). And if you remember well, in 2008, when oil hit $ 150 a barrel, it was the global financial crash.

What happened with the gas? We are facing a “perfect storm” caused by several factors that have accumulated. The winter that has increased the consumption of gas for heating, the closure of four French nuclear power plants for emergency maintenance, the low winter insolation that reduces the yield of photovoltaic systems and, above all, the political crisis with Russia, from which most of the gas used in Europe comes. And, ultimately, there is a fundamental problem: gas is not infinite. For now, there is no problem of exhaustion, but if Russia decides to sell more to China, it may turn out that there is not enough left for us.

If prices do not fall, we are not simply facing a problem, but a potentially catastrophic situation for the Italian economy. Gas is not only used for heating, but is essential for the production of electricity. With electricity so expensive, the Italian industry cannot produce at costs that consumers can afford to pay: in these conditions we are talking about increases in everything to levels of 50% or more. If the “country system” does not produce, what do we get by? And all this without considering the possibility of a war in Ukraine, which is not a good thing to even think about.

Hopefully, the price situation could improve shortly. With spring, we will need less gas and more energy from photovoltaics. Then, if the “Nord Stream 2” gas pipeline comes into operation, supplies from Russia could return to the levels we considered “normal”. The pipeline is ready, but blocked for political reasons. This crisis could finally unlock it.

But, whatever happens, this blow will have made us gods major damage. However, it could be an opportunity to think about it and avoid the mistakes of the past which, however, we tend to repeat. There is talk of restarting the old coal plants, while Minister Cingolani spoke of restarting the production of natural gas from the submarine fields of the Adriatic. In an emergency, they are patches that can be useful, but they are not solutions. Let’s not forget that what is happening is happening because we did not want to free ourselves from fossil fuels to move decisively towards renewables. Problems are not solved by continuing to do the things that created them. It’s time to move forward, not backward.