“Gas price will drop with Nord Stream gas pipeline opening”

“The high bills depend on the enormous increase in the price of gas: 80% depends on this and 20% on the increase in the price of the carbon dioxide that is produced in all the processes that burn coal. Now the hope is that in the second half of next year the price of gas will also fall in conjunction with the opening of the Nord Stream, the gas pipeline that leads to Germany, even if the Germans seem to question its opening “. This was stated by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani guest at ‘The Breakfast Club’ on Radio Capital.

The minister stresses that “we are weak because we import energy from all sides. Therefore, in general, our energy mix must change and our energy policy must improve. As for nuclear power, we must continue to study and develop, everyone says so. There are different technologies and the merger will one day probably solve the problems, we’ll see in how many decades “.

According to Cingolani “today is the time to invest in technologies that will allow us to accelerate in the future”. On nuclear power, therefore, “my answer is convinced yes as long as we do not go to slogans or old technologies but to study. The time has come to study, develop and innovate”.

