Gas prices fly to new records (+ 22%). And now the industries are in danger of stopping- Corriere.it

Endless race in the price of gas: methane is becoming increasingly expensive. To affect a geopolitical and climatic scenario that is triggering a perfect storm. The low temperatures of the winter that has now arrived, which spurs up the demand for heaters powered by the thermal power stations, often gas-fired, of the buildings. There is an explosive recovery in industrial demand, especially in China, which is discharged elsewhere. Spot markets have now become global with the development of liquid gas that can be transported by ships, not just pipes, and therefore gas pipelines.

Russia still plays an inevitable role. It is the largest supplier of Europe. But in recent months it has limited itself to supplying the volumes required by international contracts despite knowing that now the European thirst is greater for the resumption of post-Covid demand. Thus pressing Europe to a decision on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, of which the final certification is still missing, which would allow it not to have to go through Ukraine for supplies. Europe would need coordinated policies and what it is trying to put in place with a centralized European hub to align the price by acting with an economy on a larger scale than that obtainable by European countries individually. A few years ago we had more abundant production volumes. When they are reduced, it becomes vital to have some storage that is now lacking. That is, set aside the gas in the summer to use it in the winter.



It was necessary to have more storage fields which have instead been closed, some were in Holland. There is a very serious situation between now and next year, if the reference price in Europe (Dutch TTF contract) jumped by 22% on Tuesday, setting a new record of 180.34 euros per megawatt / hour (and during trading reached 187.20). During the months of March April 2020, with Covid taking everyone by surprise, the price had dropped to 5 cents per cubic meter, unthinkable now.

The situation of our sector today is very critical, so much so that it is different businesses are at risk of closure. If we do not intervene immediately to try to mitigate an energy cost that is now unsustainable not only for families but also and above all for companies, the great risk is that many stop and that we are not able to hook the recovery we are trying to ride , says Alessandro Banzato, President of Federacciai, the federation that represents Italian steel companies, about the increases in energy and gas prices.

The Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani in an interview today with Messaggero he answered on the increases in electricity and gas tariffs. In his opinion, the price for making certain choices. We decided it was better to buy gas abroad instead of using our own. So he announces that in the next 12-18 months we must also move in other directions. Like that of increasing national gas production with fields already open. Perhaps the current 4 billion cubic meters could be doubled, he explains. In his opinion, we must use all the arrows at our disposal.

Italy managed to diversify the sources of supply. But it has a very poor energy mix and now it pays for the bad choices of the past. We have adopted an implosive policy: in 2000 we produced 20 billion cubic meters of gas, today we produce only 4.5, against a consumption of 72 billion cubic meters. We import everything and therefore we are vulnerable, he explains. When asked if there is a plan, he replies: There are several options on the table, starting with tax exemption, obviously to be negotiated with the Commission. In Europe there has also been a lot of talk about how the price of energy linked to gas is calculated. At what point is the comparison? In January there should be an EU inter-ministerial on energy. Every country is doing the math, he says.

Source link