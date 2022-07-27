News

Gas prices soar in Europe after Russia cut supplies to Germany

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. s pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022.

Gas prices soared after Russia further cut gas supplies to Germany and other central European countries.

The move came after Moscow threatened to cut supply earlier this week.

Gas prices in Europe rose 9%, trading near their previous all-time high after Russia invaded Ukraine.

critics they accuse the Russian government of using gas as a political weapon.

