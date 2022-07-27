Gas prices soar in Europe after Russia cut supplies to Germany

Drafting

Gas prices soared after Russia further cut gas supplies to Germany and other central European countries.

The move came after Moscow threatened to cut supply earlier this week.

Gas prices in Europe rose 9%, trading near their previous all-time high after Russia invaded Ukraine.

critics they accuse the Russian government of using gas as a political weapon.

Russia has been cutting off flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, and is now operating at less than a fifth of normal capacity.

Germany imports 55% of its gas from Russia and most of it comes froml mentioned pipeline. The rest is obtained from onshore gas pipelines.

Russian energy company Gazprom tried to justify the latest cut by saying it was necessary to allow maintenance work on a turbine.

However, the German government said there was no technical reason to limit supply.

