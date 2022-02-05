Gas, Salvini is with Mosca And Grillo flirts with Beijing

The Russia-Ukraine dossier risks exacerbating divisions in the government majority. Reason why the Prime Minister Mario Draghi plays in advance. After the Quirinal parenthesis, the head of the Italian executive had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Italy, net of its consolidated Atlantic position, cannot ignore its energy dependence on Moscow: we import 90% of the energy we consume and Russia covers 40-43% of our gas imports. Draghi’s move is to take over the management of the dossier from Palazzo Chigi, avoiding political positioning between parties. In the phone call, the premier confirmed Italy’s commitment “for a de-escalation of tensions in light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have. A common commitment was agreed for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust ».

Russian President Putin reiterated Moscow’s intention to “continue to support stable gas supplies to Italy”. However, it is on an internal level that the management of the dossier creates instability in the executive. The Democratic Party is lined up for the Biden line. Which is likely to lead straight to conflict. In the majority, Lega and Cinque Stelle are pushing for a position of neutrality. Aiming to avoid the rupture with Moscow. The Gaddafi case teaches. A street (the wall against the wall) that seems, at this stage, the privileged one in Europe. Hence yesterday’s halt from the Lega front: «While Europe freezes relations with Russia, leaving businesses and families at risk of blackouts, Putin guarantees enormous quantities of gas to Beijing. Brilliant strategy »leaked sources of the Northern League.

And on the pro-Russian line also the position taken (indirectly) by the guarantor of the M5S Beppe Grillo on his blog. The comedian relaunches an article «Beijing 2022» by Fabio Massimo Parenti in which the winter games in China are praised. But above all, «some countries, few but influential, have tried to pollute this international event through ad hoc smear campaigns. With the sole purpose of intensifying, dangerously, the geopolitical competition, in disgrace to the difficulties that the world continues to face ». “Politicizing the Olympic Games – reports the article – is a cynical and ignorant way of wasting unique opportunities to create a peaceful and supportive environment for the benefit of the world population”. An endorsement to the Beijing regime, which is playing a key role in supporting Putin in the conflict with the US and Ukraine. Another push towards the preservation of relations with Moscow. While the leader (on paper) of the Conte grillini remains silent. On the domestic front, Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio moves, who yesterday had a “long and fruitful” telephone conversation with his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian.

The two ministers – in reiterating their support for the territorial integrity and full sovereignty of Ukraine – shared the commitment to continue on the path of dialogue with Russia, keeping the European front united in defining a common response with a deterrent function that is both effective and sustainable. Minister Di Maio expressed “the hope for a positive response from Moscow to the allied willingness to initiate a serious and concrete confrontation to resolve the crisis, underlining at the same time how it is necessary to work to avoid an escalation spiral that would reduce the margins of the political and diplomatic initiative “.

Di Maio and his government colleague Lorenzo Guerini, Minister of Defense, will be at the hearing on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies. Italian politics is trying to play the game in the Ukrainian crisis.