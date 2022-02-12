gas stations closed at night?

TOWARDS CLOSURE? – The dear-energy it does not scare only electric car owners, nor does it only affect charging rates (read more here). The general increase in the cost of living will in fact bring another difficulty to motorists, which this time will concern the fuel distributorsthe. According to the hypothesis of Paolo Castellana, vice president of Figisc (Italian federation of road fuel plant managers of Confcommercio), the service stations will in fact be destined to close during the night shiftto cope with the increase in lighting costs and almost zero sales in the evening.

INCREASE OF ONE AND A HALF TIMES – Still citing the difficulties of the workers in the sector, Paolo Castellana underlines how with the same kW consumption, there has been a increase in the bill equal to one and a half times, when compared with the same period last year. Taking a practical example: this means that if in December 2020 1,000 euros were spent for 1,000 kW, today 2,500 euros were paid out for the same amount of energy.

NO AUTONOMY – In addition to weighing on the operators of the plants is the impossibility of unloading the expensive energy on the buyers. Unlike the other categories, those who manage a petrol station in fact, it has no autonomy on the final price of fuel, because this is “recommended” by oil companies. Furthermore, those who carry out this profession find themselves operating in a highly competitive market, in which the room for maneuver is very low.

ONLY ONE SOLUTION – In a context such as the current one, which is therefore difficult from an economic point of view for managers, the option left is only to reduce costs, starting right from the night closure of the lifts. Considering also the contraction in revenues, with increasingly narrow income, linked to the more limited consumption of families and more sporadic movements, due to expensive energy.