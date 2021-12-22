Gas sting, + 60% in the bill in January



The government’s “patch” will not be enough The wholesale cost for companies in the sector will go from 12.3 cents per cubic meter to 86 cents – To try to contain the increases, the government has already allocated 3.8 billion euros

There is a hurricane coming in the province of Como and in Italy. We are referring to the increases in bills, determined by the world rise in raw materials which from January will also affect our Peninsula.

The figures, especially for gas, are staggering. Only for the two-month period January-February 2022, compared to the one that is about to end (November-December), the increases in the bill could be 60% for users who have not “blocked” the tariffs.

Said so it is already heavy, but the effect still increases if we replace the cold percentage with a real hypothesis, made on a typical family of three or four people, residing in the Como area, in an apartment of 80 or 100 square meters. In a two-month period like the one assumed, ie winter months with the heating on, consumption could reach 500 cubic meters of gas, for a bill (including fixed charges that must always be counted) of around 450 euros. Well, the same consumption in the first two months of 2022 would rise to 750 euros, with an increase of more than 60%. Figures not by chance, but consequent to the increase in the cost of raw materials, especially gas. A few numbers, even in this case, can give an idea of ​​the tsunami that is about to hit us, indeed that it has already partly hit us but whose effects will become significant in the first three or four months of 2022.

In December 2020, wholesale gas – therefore without any type of fixed cost that must then be applied – cost (to companies in the sector, not guilty of what is happening) 12.3 euro cents per cubic meter. Yesterday, the latest possible survey, the cost was 48 cents per cubic meter, an increase of 289%.

On January 1, 2022, the same cubic meter of gas will cost 86 cents. A blow that will weigh on the pockets of the Italians. And this despite the 3.8 million euros put on the plate by the government to try to mitigate the effects of this hurricane. We asked for help, to understand what is happening, a



, CEO of Acel Energia Enerxenia of the Acsm Agam group: “A perfect storm is underway, independent of the managers, induced by an international scenario on which we cannot affect – he explains – Relations between Russia, China and the United States are involved, but for example, two reactors in France also have something to do with it, which are closed today ». Adding: «The picture is complicated, it is useless to make long-term forecasts, they would have the same reliability as a weather forecast for next summer. Certainly in the immediate future, that is, for the first months of 2022, the situation will be very difficult and should improve in the spring, also due to the contraction in consumption, but only in February we will have certainty with respect to the prices of the semester ».

“We too, like our customers, are powerless with respect to certain dynamics: we suffer the situation, we get nothing more from it – he concludes – What we can do, as a local company, is to pay attention and help provide information for consumption. more prudent and shrewd. It is a choice of responsibility ».

