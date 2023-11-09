Gas stoves emit dangerous NO2 concentrations in the home

(Bloomberg) — Homes with gas stoves are routinely exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that exceed legal limits, a Europe-wide study found. After measuring exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in homes with both electric and gas stoves, researchers determined that NO2 concentrations in homes that cook with gas are, on average, twice as high as those in homes that cook with electric. Use the stove.

“The severity of air pollution in homes cooking with gas appliances is much greater than what we saw in homes with electric cookers,” said Nicole Kearney, director of CLASP Europe, the NGO that launched the study. “Indoor air pollution levels are often higher than what we see outside.”

Calls to regulate gas stoves have intensified in recent years as the health risks have become more apparent, especially for children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing conditions. In 2022, a US study linked more than 12% of current cases of childhood asthma to gas stove use. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that children who live in homes with gas stoves have a 20% higher risk of suffering from lung diseases such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

For the study, the NGO Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research coordinated with CLASP to install sensors in 276 homes in seven countries (the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France, Slovakia, Romania, and the United Kingdom), which were recognized for their high proportion of Was selected for. Average number of households with gas stoves and pediatric asthma associated with gas stove use. About 80% of the households in the study used gas for cooking, while the remaining 20% ​​used electricity for cooking. The sensors measured levels of NO2, carbon monoxide and suspended particles in kitchens and other rooms of the research homes, as well as outside, over a 13-day period.

On average, NO2 levels in households using electric stoves were higher outdoors than indoors; Whereas, in houses where gas was used, its levels inside the house were higher. In homes using gas, the average level in the kitchen was about 26.8 μg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre), while in homes using electricity it was 14 μg/m³.

This is the largest European study to date on air pollution caused by gas cooking in homes, CLASP said. The organization has called for subsidy programs that promote zero-carbon heat sources, such as heat pumps, including electric induction cooktops, and for energy labels attached to cooktops to include alerts about air pollution. Are. Legal limits on air pollution do not apply indoors in the European Union and the United Kingdom, and regulations on appliance safety do not set specific limits for pollutants.

“On average, we spend 80% to 90% of our time indoors. Vulnerable groups may spend even more time indoors, said Christian Pfrang, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Birmingham, who was not involved in the research. “This particular study is comprehensive and adds to evidence that directly compares indoor and outdoor pollution, and shows that NO2 from gas stoves is indeed a problem.”

