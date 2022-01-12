Gas, that’s why (thanks to the Tap) Italy in December began to export energy- Corriere.it

The high bill worries Italian consumers and companies, some forced to stop production, yet in the second half of December Italy started exporting gas. On the last day of the year, for example, our country sold 20 million cubic meters of gas abroad, approximately 10% of its net consumption, which on 31 December was equal to 214 million cubic meters. Why Italy, which is notoriously a large energy importer, can afford to export gas even in times of skyrocketing prices? This is due to the commissioning of the Tap gas pipeline, which transports around 8 billion cubic meters of gas from Baku, Azerbaijan to Puglia through its 878 kilometers of length. But also thanks to the storage system, which allows Italy a precious reserve to be activated in times of emergency. But to better understand the mechanism, it is worth taking a step back.

Once extracted from the producers, to reach the final consumer (industries, power plants and the residential market), the gas is transported through pipes (gas pipelines) or ships in liquid form or Gln (liquefied natural gas) and then regasified, a process that allows to restore the product from the liquid state used in maritime transport to the gaseous one useful for land transport and final consumption. Italy has three regasification plants: in Panigallia, in the province of La Spezia; in Rovigo; and in Tuscany, on an offshore ship moored between Pisa and Livorno.



The Dutch hub where the price of gas in Europe is decided After the acute phase of the pandemic, the extraordinary increase in demand for LNG ships by China, in strong recovery, the geopolitical tensions with Russia, but also the increase in certificates for CO2 emissions were competing factors that have contributed to causing an unexpected surge in raw material prices on the market in Europe, where gas traded on the various exchanges. In Italy gas, for example, is traded on the PSV or virtual trading point, but the most important market in Europe is the Ttf, the Dutch hub, because despite being an import market, in the past both Holland and the Sea Northern Europe produced more gas.

In the last 3 years, however, European production has dropped by 15%, due to the uncertainty that has reduced investments in gas, on the one hand due to the impact of Covid which initially caused demand to collapse, on the other for the prospects long-term related to the ecological transition, because it was not clear whether gas, which is a fossil fuel, would be included in the taxonomy of the European Union. The Union, to be honest, despite being oriented to do so, has not yet officially decided its position on gas and nuclear power, due to the different positions of the EU states, primarily due to the opposition between Germany, which this year from nuclear power and is gradually reducing coal as an energy source, and France, champion of atomic energy.

It’s Italy? Historically, Italy, an importing country, buys about 90% of the gas it consumes from abroad. But, as in the rest of Europe, even the tricolor production has decreased, in favor of renewable energies, even if in recent times, the rise in prices has prompted some to ask for a return to increase domestic gas production.

The country currently produces around 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas compared to a demand that in 2021 rose to around 70 billion cubic meters of gas. We import gas mainly from Russia, which our main supplier: Russian gas enters Italy at Tarvisio; from Algeria (Algerian gas enters the national territory in Mazara del Vallo); from Northern Europe (gas enters Passo Gries, Verbania, Piedmont; from Azerbaijan (Azerbaijani gas enters Melendugno in Puglia, through the Tap pipeline); from Libya (Libyan gas enters Gela). a minor gas input in Gorizia and, finally, there are the 3 regasifiers.

For there is good news: Italy is the second country in Europe for storage capacity in Europe after Germany and Snam is the largest continental operator in storage. And the storage system, which it regulated, proved to be crucial for containing (at least in part the tensions on prices).

Italy can store up to 18 billion cubic meters of gas What is meant by storage? Typically these are old depleted extraction sites, converted for gas storage for emergencies, ie when industry demand rises sharply or temperatures drop. Overall, Italy has a maximum capacity of approximately 18 billion cubic meters, of which 4.5 billion of strategic storage (the only large country in Europe to have it). Furthermore, the only country, together with France, to have regulated storage. The storage sites are filled up in the summer and the gas is then used in the winter, when it is most needed by market participants, based on rules.

What happened in the second half of December for Italy to start exporting gas from Passo Gries, which is the only physical crossing point for national gas sold to Europe? From 1 to 23 December, there was a very high domestic demand for gas, peaking at 370 million cubic meters in a single day on 21 December, following lower temperatures, while the industries were operating at full capacity. Added to this was the failure of some French nuclear power plants, which increased demand beyond the Alps. In this period of time, therefore, the storages supplied a lot of gas and there was no export, because the demand for electricity was so strong that it forced Enel to reactivate for a few days even two coal-fired power plants, in La Spezia, where the site was closed forever at the end of the year, and in Monfalcone.

Then, during the Christmas holidays, the combination of the holiday period, with a natural drop in demand, and milder temperatures, not only brought the price of gas on the Italian market closer to the Dutch one, but it even lowered it, up to 7 euros less per megawatt hour. While domestic demand that day marked the low of the month with 214 million cubic meters of demand. Since Italy had over 300 million cubic meters in its import and storage system, the operators exported around 20 million from Passo Gries.

Daily consumption over 300 million cubic meters per day Now the holiday period is over, with the resumption of activity, the demand has returned to normal levels and in these days we have returned to a domestic demand well above 300 million cubic meters, below the peak of early December, seen by experts as a quite critical situation. This, of course, is about wholesale prices. The increases in the bill follow another dynamic. The good news is that Italy has canceled the price gap compared to Northern Europe from the point of view of the wholesale market, which has prevented further price increases for the final consumer. We also have a storage system that works and puts us more safe than countries like Germany and the Netherlands. The counter-proof given by the energy difficulties of the United Kingdom, which has chosen to close all storage sites, relying on imports.

The storage network and the contribution of 8 billion cubic meters of gas from the TAP make the Italian gas market more liquid, reducing the wholesale price. Without the strong global price hike, this effect would have been much more noticeable. Nord Stream 2 may have a similar but larger effect than Tap in the future. A parachute to the price increases could from the creation, launched by Italy, of a European storage market, to push the other EU countries to invest more in this sector as well. Also because interconnection spreads the problems of one country to another very quickly. In November, for example, Gazprom did not deliver the agreed amount of gas to Germany and this led to a rise in the price of gas throughout Europe.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED