Gas, the Ascopiave-Acea-Iren consortium signs the agreement for the acquisition of a part of A2A’s assets

The perimeter of activity covered by the operation includes about 157 thousand users – 114 thousand those who will switch to Ascopiave between Veneto, Fvg and Lombardy – distributed in 8 regions of Italy and part of 24 ATEM, for over 2,800 km of network

TREVISO. Ascopiave was awarded the tender promoted by A2A and consequently the parties signed the agreement for the transfer of ownership of the related assets. The value of the latter was calculated at 126.7 million euros, for a perimeter of activity that includes approximately 157 thousand users, distributed in eight Italian regions, for over 2,800 km of network.

The consideration for the transaction, expected to be completed by the end of the first half, will be financed by the cash flows of ordinary operations and by the existing debt capacity of the companies belonging to the consortium: the company from Pieve di Soligo accounts for 58% of the consortium, also composed of the Roman Acea (28%) and Iren (14%), which was created by merging a series of Emilian multi-utilities, in addition to those of Genoa and Turin. Consequently, Ascopiave will obtain assets located in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lombardy that are worth 73.2 million euros, including 79.37% of the company Serenissima Gas, owner of part of the concessions. In the final there was also Italgas, but in the end the consortium led by the Treviso group prevailed.

The EBITDA expected from this activity is approximately 12.8 million euros in the three-year period 2022-204, while the 2020 Rab (value of net invested capital for regulatory purposes) of the acquired assets is 108.9 million. In recent days Nicola Cecconato, president and CEO of Ascopiave, had explained that he wanted to focus on natural gas, as part of a broader strategy “to play a leading role in the energy transition process”.

Moreover, the European Union’s Green Deal itself has underlined the importance of natural gas in this process. The acquisition is in line with the strategic plan to 2024 which indicates in m & a a decisive lever for growth, alongside development by internal lines. Another goal is growth in the field of renewables. Two weeks ago Ascopiave announced the acquisition of six hydroelectric plants belonging to the Eva group with a nominal power of 4.6 MW and located between Lombardy and Piedmont. The infrastructures are worth 24 million euros and by 2022 they should generate a gross operating margin of 2.4 million. «This is the first step in an ambitious plan. By 2024 we want to reach 30-40% of the gross operating margin linked to the renewables business ”, explained Cecconato in this regard. “We will continue to invest above all in hydroelectric and wind power, without neglecting the core business, which remains gas distribution”.

A strategy in the direction of business diversification, giving priority to sectors with the greatest development potential. As for the sources of financing, in recent months the company has issued a bond of 200 million dollars (175 million euros), subscribed by the Prudential group, and could find new resources – if necessary – by activating the exit clause from Estenergy. , in which it participates with Hera.

An eventuality that at the moment is remote. The multi-utility from Veneto closed the first nine months of 2021 with net profit down by 24.7% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to the lack of a series of extraordinary components, and an increase in turnover in the order of 43.7%, primarily the effect of the merger by incorporation of Unigas Distribuzione. In order to have a clearer picture of the trend, it will be necessary to wait for the data of the financial statements for the entire year just ended. The appointment is for next 10 March, while the ordinary shareholders’ meeting has been scheduled for 28-29 April.

