Gas, the government project also rejected by Nomisma: “With these rules it will take years, if not decades, to produce more in Italy”. And in any case, zero effects on the bill

A storm is unleashing in that glass which more or less contains all the gas from the Italian fields. The president of Nomisma energia Davide Tabarelli commented on the Plan for the sustainable energy transition of suitable areas (Pitesai) approved yesterday by the Ministry of Ecological Transition: “With these rules it will take years, if not decades, to produce more gas in Italy: the experience of the last 20-30 years demonstrates this. Even if technically a doubling of production from 3 to 6 billion cubic meters would be possible in one year ”. Nomisma recalls how in 2021 the national gas production reached its minimum since 1954 a 3 billion cubic meters. Italy, he explains, reached its peak of production in 1991 with 21 billion cubic meters and could easily get there today to 10 billion cubic meters more per year, 7 billion euros in value. The line is the same one espoused by the Confindustria newspaper the sun 24 hours, which defines the ministry plan “Brake-reservoirs”. Note that the document receives criticisms also in the diametrically opposite sense since in any case it interrupts the moratorium on the granting of new ones and allows the reactivation of plants in the Adriatic and in Sicily.

More concessions and controlled prices – However, the government is announcing a plan whereby, in the face of an increase in concessions and extractions in favor of Eni (of which the Treasury holds 30%), sales prices would be calmed and used to feed the “energy-intensive” industries, which are most affected. from price increases. To give credit to what Nomisma Energia writes It is perhaps then the case that Draghi and Cingolani explain themselves a little better among them. Perhaps they will do so because the Ministry’s Plan of Ecological Transition it is not unscratchableindeed explicitly provides the possibility of exceptions. And this explains why tempers start to overheat.

We also leave aside the fact that consistency would like that while asking a China and India to leave their fossil fuels underground we should do the same. Let’s assume that the crisis in Ukraine will degenerate and the energy market scenarios become even darker than they already are and for a long time. It is very unlikely that our gas will save us. Italy is, for many reasons, heavily dependent on foreign countries for its energy needs and will remain so for a long time in any case. Doubling the extractions will not decrease, if not symbolically, our addiction from Moscow from which they arrive in Italy about 30 billion cubic meters a year and which still needs to sell its gas to finance itself, all the more so in the event of an expensive conflict. In short, blackmail works on both sides. Eni’s strategy, on which Italian energy policies have always tended to be modeled, is to reach the age of biogas and hydrogen without the need for the support of renewables in this journey. Which in fact slow down.

No effect on the bill – But what exactly are we talking about? According to Eni’s annual report on Italian fields there are 40 billion cubic meters of gas. There are another 30 billion “probable”. In all, 70/80 billion. Russian nature reserves, the largest on the planet, enclose 50 thousand billion of cubic meters. Those ofAlgeria (our other historical supplier) 4.5 trillion. As is the case everywhere in the world, these estimates are based on extraction techniques available and realistically activated at current market conditions. In theory, there is gas everywhere, much more but it is not possible to extract it or it is absolutely not convenient. Italy every year it consumes over 70 billion cubic meters of gas. The fields would therefore be sufficient to ensure the needs a year or so.

The gas extracted in Italy ends up on the international market. Only in the European Union are they used 380 billion cubic meters a year. It is therefore easy to understand what the price reduction effect (and on our bills) of an additional offer of 3 billion cubic meters would be: zero. Those who, on the other hand, would have much to gain are those who extract and sell gas (mainly Eni). One cubic meter is being sold today at approx 50 cents. Three billion cubic meters plus it means additional receipts of approx 1.5 billion euros. Which perhaps explains the appetite with which industrial lobbies look at this opportunity. Yesterday the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi spoke in favor of an increase in extractions, interviewed by The Corriere della Sera. The Minister of Economic Development echoes him today from the same pages Giancarlo Giorgetti.