Gas, the International Energy Agency accuses Moscow: “It reduces supplies to Europe for geopolitical reasons”

According to the number one of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Faith Briol Russia is deliberately limiting gas supplies to Europe as an instrument of geopolitical pressure, particularly in relation to tensions in Ukraine. The suspicion has been circulating for some time but it is the first time that the Agency has openly expressed itself in this sense. It is worth mentioning that Russia is not a member of the IEA, expression of the OECD countries.

Briol said Moscow is shrinking by about one third flows to Europe, thus favoring upward pressure on prices. In recent weeks the pipeline Yamal, which connects Russia and Germany through Poland and Belarus, has even recorded a reversal of flows which now flow from West to East. According to the Kremlin, Germany is by reselling the Russian gas received to Ukraine. The German government did not reply. What is certain is that the storage levels of the European plants of Gazprom, the state-owned Russian gas giant have remained at unusually low levels this year.

Read Also Gas price jumped 20% in one day. For days, the flow of supplies from West to East has been reversed

“There are strong evidence of the fact that the gas shortage in Europe is caused by the behavior of Russia “, Birol said, adding that “The current storage deficit in the European Union is largely due to Gazprom”. “Today’s low Russian gas flows to Europe coincide with the intensification of tensions over Ukraine” pointed out the number one of the Agency, inviting EU countries and the United Kingdom to prepare for further future crises increasing gas supplies. Moscow replies that it is complying with all its “long-term” gas supply contracts.

It comes from Russia over 40% of the gas used in Europe. In recent days, talks are underway between Moscow and Washington on the Ukrainian crisis which, however, have not produced significant progress, along the borders of the countries they are currently located approximately 100 thousand Russian soldiers. In days, the US Congress will comment on possible sanctions on the pipeline Nord Stream 2 which directly unites Russia and Germany flowing under the Baltic Sea. The gas pipeline, which cuts off Ukraine, has been ready for months but still stopped for geopolitical reasons.