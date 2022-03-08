Gas too expensive, the Tolentino paper mill stops The Pro-Gest Group: “Redundancy risk”

STOP of production in six factories: “If within a few days the framework has not returned to margins compatible with profitability, we will proceed with the request for Cig for employees”

March 7, 2022 – 8:37 pm –

loading readings



The Pro-Gest Group suspended production of six paper mills due to rising gas prices. Among these is that of Tolentino. The rapid escalation of methane prices, now at an all-time high, has forced Pro-Gest to temporarily stop the production of all paper machines for corrugator and tissue. Paper mills also stopped in the factories of Camposampiero (Padua), Villa Lagarina (Trento), Mesola (Ferrara), Mantua and Capannari (Lucca).

«We sell paper at 680 euros per ton – explained Francesco Zago, managing director of the Pro-Gest Group – but to produce it today we need 750 euros only for gas. If within a few days the framework has not returned to margins compatible with profitability, we will proceed with the request for layoffs for employees “. The Pro-Gest group of Istrana (Treviso) today it employs about 400 people in Italy.

«It is a moment of extraordinary and dramatic criticality that we want to overcome as soon as possible – added Zago – We are closely monitoring the situation of the war and we are deeply saddened by the Ukrainian people, hoping for an immediate solution to the armed conflict. Also due to these serious tensions, the price of natural gas today is more than ten times higher than twelve months ago and has tripled in just over a week. We sincerely hope to be able to resume production as soon as conditions permit and we ask the institutions to intervene to safeguard entire production sectors, which are now out of the market due to an uncontrolled increase in costs ». For the moment, no suspension will affect the Group’s plants for the production of packaging.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

back to home Page



–