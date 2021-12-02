gas up to + 50%, electricity up to 25%

A sting with few precedents. Here is the ghost that hovers over Italian families, expected in 2022 by the rise in energy bills. Nomisma raises the tariff alarm by explaining that, without government intervention, gas bills will increase by 50 percent and electricity bills by at least 17 percent from January 1st, possibly reaching a peak of 25 percent. Thrilling predictions illustrated by Davide Tabanelli. «The gas tariffs are decided every quarter by the Arera, on the basis of international prices – recalls the president of Nomisma – but after having remained quiet for ten years, in the middle of 2021 they went crazy, and by now they are out of control. In the quarter October-December 21, the Arera tariff is 0.95 euros per cubic meter. But given the trend of the international markets, without state intervention to calm down, in the quarter January-March 22 it will reach 1.40 euros ».

A similar perspective also concerns the electricity bill, which directly depends on the price of methane, given that a large part of the electricity is produced by gas plants.

THE PROCEDURE

«The tariff is set by the GME, manager of the energy markets, on the basis of international prices – explains Tabanelli – and on 1 October we had an incredible increase of 30%, when usually the increases were 1%. Today on the spot markets electricity costs from 250 euros per megawatt hour to almost 300 (in the past it seemed like a lot when it cost 40-50 euros). Without government intervention, from next year the increase in the electricity bill would be between 17 and 25% ”.

And in this situation, the expert warns, “the two or three billion that will be allocated to maneuver to calm the bills are small”. In short, the situation is delicate.

THE CAUSES

And the causes of expensive gas, according to Tabanelli, are many. «The first – recalls the economist – is that the stocks are low, because Russia delivers less gas to Europe. Partly because it wants to push on the North Stream pipeline that will open in March, partly because it has transport problems, as its network is very old.

Then there was the recovery of production after the pandemic; China has increased the demand for gas to get out of coal; energy companies invest more in renewables and less in fossils, but the demand for gas does not decrease; wind and hydroelectric power in some countries have reduced production due to weather conditions ».

Finally, according to the expert, “the markets are in the hands of speculation, and politicians do not know what to fish for”. In fact, Tabanelli recalls that “those who have made long-term purchase contracts today pay 35 cents per cubic meter for gas”.

And if this is the picture, the repercussions on consumer portfolios risk being dramatic. The strong tensions in energy prices on international markets will have an inevitable impact on the next tariff update that will be decided by Arera for the first quarter of 2022.

WEIGHT

The increases will be added to those already taken in 2021 and could continue, bringing the typical family’s spending on electricity and gas bills to a record of 3,000 and 368 euros per year during the new year, with an increase of +1,227 euros compared to the expenditure incurred in the last year. This is the calculation of Consumerism. In detail, in 2021, due to tariff increases, every Italian family finds itself spending an average of 783 euros on electricity and 1,358 euros on gas. – analyzes Consumerism -. Considering the current prices of electricity and gas, and in the absence of government intervention, in 2022 the expenditure for the electricity bill would rise to 918 euros per unit (+135 euros per year) and that for gas even to 2,450 euros. (+1,092 euros per year), with a total increase of 1,227 euros per year per family (in case of constant prices all year round). “A picture that would have a very strong impact on the pockets of Italians and would represent a massacre for families, since they are essential primary expenses”, denounces the association.