Gascon Vettel: “I’m going to touch Hamilton’s front wing” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Gascon Vettel: "I'm going to touch Hamilton's front wing"

“I am wandering around the paddock looking for help to pay the fine”. Max Verstappen thus made fun of the 50 thousand euro fine set by the Stewards for unsuitable behavior in the Parc Fermé at the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying when he carried out manual measurements on his rear wing and on Lewis Hamilton’s.

Verstappen’s behavior did not come as much of a surprise as in the past it was quite common to see drivers attempting to make accurate observations against rival cars using touch as well. A pilot ‘famous’ for his inspections he has been in the past Sebastian Vettel, who joked with his track engineer at the end of the Sprint Qualifying ended in tenth position, which will mean ninth position tomorrow due to the five penalty positions that Hamilton will have to serve.

“Now I’m going to touch Hamilton’s wing”, Vettel began. “You are crazy? It could cost you dearly “, the response of the track engineer to which the four times replied as follows: “I try with the front wing, maybe they’ll give me a 25 thousand euro fine”.

